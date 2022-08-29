As part of the 125th-anniversary commemoration of the First Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland, Mitrelli Group founder and president Haim Taib delivered a speech on “new Zionism” and the work of the Mitrelli Group and the Menomadin Foundation in Africa.

“After realizing the Zionist dream of a strong, democratic and liberal Jewish state, the narrative of the new Zionism must be a desire and action for a better world,” Taib said.

“Binyamin Ze’ev Herzl himself wrote that ‘Zionism is not only the desire for a promised land for our miserable people but also an aspiration for a moral and spiritual wholeness.’ I believe, therefore, that the role of Jewish leadership today is to be a leader of ‘Tikkun Olam’ [“repairing the world] wherever we can make a difference.”

Taib added, “I clearly see the chain that connects the Zionist narrative, our work in Africa and improving social welfare in Israel. From my point of view, this is universal Zionism – Tikkun Olam in the name of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, for a better world.”

The conference, which is the main event of several marking the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress, took place in Basel with 1,400 Jewish leaders from around the world and President Isaac Herzog in attendance.