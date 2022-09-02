The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gal Gadot's mac and cheese company makes products kosher

Of the Goodles mac and cheese company's five noodle varieties currently available, four will now be produced with kosher certification.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2022 22:21
Gal Gadot's mac and cheese brand Goodles launches kosher products (photo credit: SCREENSHOT VIA GOODLES)
Gal Gadot's mac and cheese brand Goodles launches kosher products
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT VIA GOODLES)

Gal Gadot's boxed Mac and Cheese brand Goodles will now be offering several of their products with kosher certification, the Wonder Woman star announced via her Instagram on Wednesday of this week.

Of the company's five noodle varieties currently available, four will now be produced with kosher certification, leaving only the "twist my parm" box without the distinct "OK" Kashrut symbol on its packaging.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Which Goodles products will now be kosher?

The four flavors that will now be kosher certified are as follows: 

  • Shella Good, an aged white cheddar macaroni shell pasta, described on the site as "tangy, nutty, and sure to satisfy."
  • Cheddy Mac, a classic cheddar mac and cheese, which, according to the website, "tastes like your childhood, but eats like a balanced meal."
  • Mover and Shaker, a cacio e pepe-inspired mac and cheese.
  • Vegan is Believing, the only non-dairy boxed mac currently offered by the company. It is described on the website as "Creamy, dreamy vegan white cheddar mac with the nutty notes of cashew milk."
Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award at the 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards for her performance in ''Wonder Woman.'' (credit: REUTERS)Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award at the 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards for her performance in ''Wonder Woman.'' (credit: REUTERS)

Founded in 2021 by Jen Zeszut and Paul Earle, along with Gal Gadot and Deb Luster as founding partners, Goodles claim that they have "reimagined your favorite noodle to be preposterously delicious and nutrient-packed." 

The company aims to reinvent conventional mac and cheese by using healthier, cleaner ingredients. According to Goodles, Gadot's decision to get involved in the founding of the company is "just an extension of what she always tries to do: make a positive impact on the planet." 

The website boasts that each box of instant mac and cheese contains 14g of protein, 6g of fiber with probiotics, 21 nutrients from plants and no artificial flavorings or preservatives.

The company is based out of Santa Cruz, California, and currently offers online orders only, across all 50 US states, as well as Puerto Rico and Canada. with no in-person retail option. On their website, they state that they hope to be shipping to other countries in the near future as well, although there are no further details regarding where or when.

Goodles is also the first ever boxed mac and cheese to receive a Clean Label Purity Award, an award given to companies with the least amount of dangerous substances included in their products - such as chemicals of concern and industrial and environmental toxins and contaminants.



