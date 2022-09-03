The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Actress Sharon Stone makes 'personal plea' against Jew-hatred on social media

Stone, who is not Jewish herself, has also spoken out on social media against antisemitism in the past.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 21:11

Updated: SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 21:12
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Crimes of the Future" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 23, 2022. Sharon Stone poses. (photo credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Crimes of the Future" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 23, 2022. Sharon Stone poses.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

Actress Sharon Stone posted a video to her 3.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, telling them of a recent video she watched of an antisemitic incident in which an Orthodox Jewish Rabbi was knocked unconscious by a young man.

"I rarely put up a personal plea of any kind, but I just watched a video of a young man taunting an Orthodox rabbi - who had his hands down. And this boy punched this rabbi. Just punched him and knocked him out for absolutely no reason other than the fact that he was being hateful," said Stone, who is not Jewish herself.

"I just watched a video of a young man taunting an Orthodox rabbi - who had his hands down. And this boy punched this rabbi. Just punched him and knocked him out for absolutely no reason other than the fact that he was being hateful."

Sharon Stone

"We've reached a point in our country - The United States of America - where we're becoming divided by people who claim to be politicians, people who claim to be acting in our best interests. They're not, they're really not," she said in her video.

"Love, kindness, humanity, decency, dignity - these are the things that are in our better interests and in the better interests of our children. We're called the United States of America for a reason."

Previous advocacy for Jewish rights

Stone also reposted a video by Jewish content creator Meir Kay on her Instagram last year with the caption "Fighting hate" to raise awareness of the dangers of antisemitism. Kay is known for his vlogs and interviews on YouTube.

In the video, Kay stood in the street blindfolded, masked and holding a sign saying "I am a Jew. I stand for peace, how about you? Let's share a hug between us two. And show the world what LOVE can do." Many strangers walked by but eventually received multiple hugs from people on the street.

In March 2006, Stone traveled to Israel to promote peace, holding a press conference with Shimon Peres, who she has referred to in the past as her mentor.

The actress, known for the films Basic Instinct (1992) and Casino (1995), had partnered last February with Lisa Barr, a former editor of The Jerusalem Post, for a film adaptation of Barr's novel Woman on Fire. 



