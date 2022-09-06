The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Need good news for once? TikToker shares positive stories in viral video

Sam Bentley, based in Bermingham, UK, hopes that his social media content "helps inspire positive change."

By GADI ZAIG
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 11:26
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

A video by British TikToker Sam Bentley went viral this week after it garnered three million views in one day in which he shared numerous good and positive news that occurred worldwide over the month of August.

The video can be watched below:

@sambentley Some good news from the last month you might have missed! #fyp #foryou #goodnews #sustainableliving #conservation #newstiktok ♬ original sound - SAM BENTLEY

What good news was shared?

Among the many stories Bentley shared included the re-emergence of a bird long thought to have been extinct, the Emerald Green Hummingbird, which was spotted in Columbia

BirdLife International, which is a global partnership of non-governmental organizations that strives to conserve birds and their habitats, states that "it's only the second time the species has had a documented sighting since it was first collected in 1946." The last time the bird was sighted was in 2010 - which is when researchers managed to capture the first photos of the bird ever.

Free from captivity

Bently also mentioned the orca whale named Tokitae, who performed at the Miami Seaquarium, could finally be released back into the wild. The Guardian reported that Tokitae was in captivity for 52 years. 

It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok. (credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash) It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok. (credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)

Tokitae performed under the name "Lolita," and did so in the "smallest orca enclosure in North America," the report said. Tokitae was sold as a baby whale after being separated from her mother in 1970 when a group of men captured her amongst other orca whales using explosives, nets and sticks. Activists believe that she could reconnect with her mother — who would be in her 90s.

Another sea creature at the Miami Seaquarium, Peppermint the sea turtle, was released back into the wild after undergoing rehab. He was rescued last December after being found thin and dehydrated in the Miami Beach area.

A car that captures more CO2 than it emits

Dutch students at the Eindhoven University of Technology developed a car that captures more carbon dioxide (CO2) than it emits while driving. The prototype, called Zem, purifies the air through a special filter.

The car also captures the CO2 and stores it for "subsequent disposal," according to a report by Energy Monitor. It can drive 320 kilometers before the filter is full.

Nature-friendly methods of farming increase biodiversity without food production damage

Giving farmland back to nature does not reduce crop yields, which implies that methods of farming that are nature-friendly can increase biodiversity without the risk of food production being damaged, according to a study by scientists from the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.

The peer-reviewed study, published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, saw researchers analyze 12 bird and 9 butterfly species from a decade-long study of agri-environment schemes (AES) intervention in a farmland landscape. Results showed that for some species show that "the higher abundances associated with areas of AES uptake within a typical commercial farmland landscape can co-occur with positive or stable population trends over long time scales."

"Some species show that the higher abundances associated with areas of AES uptake within a typical commercial farmland landscape can co-occur with positive or stable population trends over long time scales."

UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology scientists

So who is this person sharing the good news?

Sam Bentley, based in Bermingham, UK, hopes that his social media content "helps inspire positive change," according to his website. He is most known for the videos he posts on his TikTok and Instagram accounts, which, as of Tuesday have nearly 670K followers and 517K followers respectively.

Where so often media and news can present a pessimistic outlook on life, Bentley hopes that the content he makes will offer a more optimistic outlook on the world.



Tags news social media Viral video TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
3

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by