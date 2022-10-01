The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Actresses Shira Haas and Gal Gadot to receive awards at AICF celebration

Both Gadot and Haas play superheroes: Wonder Woman in the DCEU and Sabra in the MCU respectively. Now they are being awarded together.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 03:59
Shira Haas and Alena Yiv from Asia. (photo credit: DANIELLA NOWITZ)
Shira Haas and Alena Yiv from Asia.
(photo credit: DANIELLA NOWITZ)

Israeli actresses Gal Gadot and Shira Haas will be headlining the America-Israel Cultural Foundation's (AICF) honorees to receive the 2022 Israeli Culture & Arts (ICA) Awards at the ceremony on November 7 at 6:30 pm EST.

Both Gadot and Haas play superheroes, though Haas's character has yet to make her live-action debut. Gadot plays Diana Prince (aka Wonder Woman) in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) whereas Haas will portray the Israeli superheroine and Mossad agent Sabra in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in 2024.

The event will take place at The New York Historical Society in Manhattan, New York City. There, the two actresses will be honored alongside Israeli performers Ido Tadmor, a dancer, and Yefim Bronfman, a pianist. 

According to the ACIF website, Gadot will be recognized for her film work, Haas will be honored for her work in television (likely for her most well-known shows Shtisel and Unorthodox), Tadmor for dance and Bronfman for music. All four are to be honored as the most impactful Israeli artists in the global cultural landscape in the past year.

The event will also feature performances by Israeli artists who have been supported by the AICF in their careers, the organization's website states.

Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile. (credit: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox) Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile. (credit: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox)

How does one even get nominated?

To be nominated, an Israeli artist or performer must have a minimum of 10 years of experience in their field, according to their website and if they win, they must agree to AICF’s Anniversary Celebration.

“With so many outstanding artists in Israel, and especially in light of the growing success of so many of them on the global stage, it was very difficult to select the winners this year,” said Global America-Israel Cultural Foundation CEO Iris Reff Ronen.

Haas's debut as Sabra will be in May 2024 in the film Captain America: New World Order and the next time Gadot is expected to play Diana Prince will be in the character's third Wonder Woman movie - which does not yet have a release date but will reunite Gadot with her frequent collaborator and filmmaker Patty Jenkins. 

“With so many outstanding artists in Israel, and especially in light of the growing success of so many of them on the global stage, it was very difficult to select the winners this year.”

Iris Reff Ronen

Furthermore, in the same year that Haas's movie comes out, Gadot will play the Evil Queen in the Snow White live-action remake of the 1937 animated film.

All the winners mentioned were selected by a panel of judges and by a public vote by people who love Israeli artists and performers. More than 4,000 people voted on the AICF's website.



