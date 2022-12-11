The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

First time going on a cruise? Here are some tips

Most Israelis vacation during the summer or around the Jewish holidays. However, off-season cruise travel is usually cheaper and less crowded – both on the ship and on shore.

By LAURI DONAHUE
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2022 02:57
Royal Caribbean cruise (photo credit: Courtesy)
Royal Caribbean cruise
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Here are some tips for those planning their first cruise.

Just as with airline seats, prices for the same class of cabin on the same cruise can vary considerably.

You can book a cruise up to several years in advance with a small deposit. The balance is generally due around 90 days before the sailing. Keep an eye on the cruise line’s website. If the price goes down, you can either cancel and rebook at a lower price or get an upgraded cabin for the same price.

Bargains are also available close to the cruise date or even upon arrival at the dock. For example, on the inaugural cruise of the Norwegian Epic from Haifa, it was possible to upgrade from a single interior studio to a double balcony cabin for only $100.

When should you go on a cruise?

Most Israelis vacation during the summer or around the Jewish holidays. However, off-season cruise travel is usually cheaper and less crowded – both on the ship and on shore.

The 'Wonder of the Seas' cruise ship of the company Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise ship, is docked at a port in Malaga, Spain, April 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA) The 'Wonder of the Seas' cruise ship of the company Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise ship, is docked at a port in Malaga, Spain, April 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA)

To help decide what cruise line, ship, cabin and itinerary to pick, an excellent source of information are the Facebook groups set up by the passengers themselves. These groups can also help you meet people on board.

Another way to see what a ship or cabin looks like is to search for YouTube videos made by previous travelers and cruise vloggers.

When picking a cabin, you can review ship floor plans online. Cabins nearest the elevators, theaters and nightclubs might be noisier. For those concerned about seasickness, it’s best to book a cabin in the middle of the ship on a lower deck. It’s also a good idea to book a cabin with a window or balcony, rather than an inside room.

However, even those who suffer from seasickness on small boats may find that they hardly notice the motion on a giant cruise ship.

Excursions arranged by the cruise lines are usually the most expensive way to explore ashore. Often, it’s much cheaper and almost as easy to take public transportation or a hop-on tourist bus from the cruise terminal. However, the upside of an official shore excursion is that the ship won’t leave without you if a bus full of passengers gets stuck in traffic.

On-board Internet is available for a fee or included in some cruise packages. Don’t expect it to be 100% reliable if you need to make a Zoom call for work or stream your favorite show or sporting event. Any day that a ship is in port, if you have a roaming plan, you can use your phone as a hotspot for your laptop.

You may be able to book ship restaurant reservations, shore excursions and entertainment in advance using the cruise line’s website or app. If not, it’s a good idea to do it as soon as you get on board, especially if the ship is full.

Some ships have self-service washers and dryers, while others offer only expensive laundry service priced on a per-item basis. Some cruise lines offer a special deal once or twice during a cruise in which they’ll wash a full bag of laundry for around $29. Tide Pods are a good option if you want to hand wash items in your bathroom sink. 



Tags travel ocean cruise Tips
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by