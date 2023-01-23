Disturbed on their way back to Israel this summer

American hard rock giants Disturbed will be returning to Israel on June 28 at the Tel Aviv Exhibition Center.

“Can’t wait to return. This time…in the heart of Tel Aviv! Roger Waters is cordially invited…of course LOL,” lead singer and staunch supporter of Israel, David Draiman told The Jerusalem Post on Monday, alluding to the former Pink Floyd member’s allegiance with the BDS movement.

Although he has visited the country many times and has primary family members living here, Draiman only brought Disturbed to Israel for the first time in 2019, where they sold out the Rishon LivePark and Draiman sported an IDF t-shirt and led the crowd in singing ‘Hatikva.’

Rabbi to rock star

Formed in 1994 with bandmates, guitarist/keyboardist Dan Donegan, bassist John Moyer and drummer Mike Wengren, Disturbed has sold millions of albums since their 2000 debut and, in 2015, cracked the mainstream with a passionate version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” that shattered the heavy metal stereotype the band had fostered.

The 49-year-old Draiman, who was on a career path to become a rabbi before secular music changed his direction, has been an outspoken defender of Israel on social media.

Disturbed lead singer David Draiman on stage in Las Vegas, December 18, 2000 (credit: ETHAN MILLER/REUTERS)

“You can’t but help feel different when you’re in Israel and experience the connection and the energy. It’s truly an amazing place,” he told the Post before the band’s show in 2019.

Tickets are available at *9964 - Ticketmaster.