Oscars 2023: Who are the Jewish nominees?

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner and more Jewish names have been nominated for the 2023 Oscars.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 24, 2023 18:27
THE DIRECTOR, Steven Spielberg, with his sisters (from left) Anne Spielberg, Sue Spielberg, and Nancy Spielberg. (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
THE DIRECTOR, Steven Spielberg, with his sisters (from left) Anne Spielberg, Sue Spielberg, and Nancy Spielberg.
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, and a few well-known and talented Jewish people made it to the list.

Who are the Jewish nominees and what were they nominated for?

Jewish film director and screenplay writer, Steven Spielberg has been nominated in three separate categories for his 2022 film The Fablemans. He is nominated for Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture and Best Director. His co-writer, also Jewish, Tony Kushner, was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture.

The Fablemans is a coming-of-age drama, semi-autobiography based loosely on Spielberg's childhood and the beginning years of his career as a filmmaker which is told through the eyes of a fictional Sammy Fableman, an aspiring young filmmaker. The film is dedicated to honoring the memory of Spielberg's parents Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg.

The 2022 action drama film Top Gun: Maverick, produced by Jewish film and television producer Jerry Bruckheimer, is being nominated for Best Picture.

THE FABELMAN family in Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans.’ (credit: UNITED KING MOVIES) THE FABELMAN family in Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans.’ (credit: UNITED KING MOVIES)

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who is of Hungarian Jewish descent, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the comedy-drama film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Although none of the nominees in this film were Jewish, the 2022 psychological drama Tár is nominated for Best Picture. Tár follows a female music genius, Lydia Tár, as she tries to battle her inner demons as well as wrestle with big ideas about art, culture and society which include how Jews and antisemitism have played in music.



