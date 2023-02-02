Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating a 19-year-old Israeli model? - report

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio was allegedly spotted getting close to 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani at a party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

A Daily Mail report stated that the actor's current girlfriend, Victoria Lamas, 23, was not present at the party.

Photos of the actor at the party saw him showing off a smile next to Polani at the event, and the last time the actor was spotted with Lamas was last December, the report said.

Dating history of the two

DiCaprio has repeatedly been criticized on social media and even at award shows for his choices in the women that he dates, with much of the criticism pointing towards the fact that the actor has only been dating women who are 25 years old or below, while the actor is nearly twice that age.

Polani would not be the first Israeli woman that the actor has gotten close with, as he was in a relationship with model Bar Refaeli during the 2000s.

As for Polani, she reportedly dated Gil Ofer, the son of Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer, according to Walla.