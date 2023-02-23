Rapper NLE Choppa returns to Israel for second time

The rapper NLE Choppa from Memphis, Tennessee will return in March to perform in Tel Aviv for the second time in light of the growing demand. His two concerts last summer in Tel Aviv were sold-out.

Once again, NLE Choppa's visit will be hosted by production company ELITE MUSIC.

NLE Choppa is an American rapper, network host and singer, who burst onto the scene in 2019 with the single "Flow Shotta" which was quickly certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The single peaked at number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while his debut album, titled "Flow Shotta", was released in 2020 and reached the respectable tenth place on the Billboard 200 chart.

A promising artist

The American hip-hop music magazine XXL named NLE Choppa one of the most prominent young artists in 2020 and announced that Bryson Sean Potts, NLE Choppa's real name, will be one of the most promising and successful figures of the hip-hop and rap scene in the coming years.

As of October 2021, NLE Choppa has accumulated over a billion plays on the streaming platforms, millions of users follow him on social networks and he has musical collaborations with successful hip hop and rap artists on a global scale such as Rich lil baby, Roddy blueface, Ice Spice and more.

Music artist NLE Choppa in attendance during week four of the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league at American Airlines Center. (credit: Aric Becker/USA TODAY Sports)

"We are excited to bring for the second time the young American rapper NLE Choppa who will officially open the summer concert season at B-side Tel Aviv, in May," Giorgi Togoshi, one of the owners of the production company ELITE MUSIC said.

"We are sure that this show, like the previous ones, will be unforgettable. We want to personally thank the Israeli audience who manages to surprise us every time by choosing to come and enjoy time and time again, performances by young, kicking and successful artists in the new hip-hop scene."