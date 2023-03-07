The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Purim Shpiel: Anti-Netanyahu protesters storm Gaza in navigation error

Purim Shpiel: The following is a satirical article from The Jerusalem Post's annual parodic Purim page, The Jerusalem Roast. Enjoy!

By ELVIS BREWER
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 16:37
PROTESTERS AGAINST judicial reform reach the Gaza border fence in search of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home. (Make Israel Shalom) (photo credit: COMPOSITE/OLGA LEVI, GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Over 80,000 Israeli protesters found themselves straying dangerously close to entering the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip Monday due to a glitch in the Waze navigation app.

The demonstrators had planned to converge on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home on Jerusalem’s Aza Road, but Waze took them to the Gaza enclave, in what is being called the worst digital navigation mishap in history since the Children of Israel wandered for 40 years in the desert.

Soldiers from the IDF’s Gaza Division and gunmen from Hamas’s Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades were stunned as the huge mass of Israelis, armed with Israeli flags, black flags and menacing signs, charged through the Kerem Shalom crossing and clambered over the security fence into Gaza.

The worst navigational mishap since getting lost in the desert for 40 years

“I actually wanted to go to the protest when I heard about it,” IDF Lt. M. Eretz said. “But I heard it was going to be on Aza Road and I thought, no way am I going all the way to Jerusalem for that. But lucky for me, they came here!”

“It was like something out of a horror movie,” recounted Hamas fighter Salim al-Rabat. “They kept climbing up the fence and pushing forward while shouting ‘DE-MO-KRAT-YA!’ What do we know from democratiya? We tried shooting them, but they just kept blocking the shots with effigies of Israeli politicians that they charged at us with like battering rams. My buddy Omar got beaten unconscious with a Miri Regev with devil horns and a goatee!”

“They kept climbing up the fence and pushing forward while shouting ‘DE-MO-KRAT-YA!’ What do we know from democratiya? We tried shooting them, but they just kept blocking the shots with effigies of Israeli politicians that they charged at us with like battering rams. My buddy Omar got beaten unconscious with a Miri Regev with devil horns and a goatee!”

Salim al-Rabat
The Roast learned that when several members of the government heard about the mishap, they rushed to the border to join the protesters.

“If anyone is going to retake control of Gaza, it’s going to be me,” said Itamar Ben-Gvir, pushing his way to the front of the crowd.



