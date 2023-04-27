The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Rabbi Pinto comes to Dubai: a new "Shuva Israel" Yeshiva

By MARK FISH
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 15:11

Updated: APRIL 27, 2023 15:25
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

The Jewish community in Dubai is flourishing. Jews from all over the world - businessmen and tourists - are coming to the United Arab Emirates and are even making their homes there. Kosher restaurants have been opened as well as magnificent synagogues which are used by thousands of Jews throughout the year.

Within the next few days a new Beit Midrash of “Shuva Israel” is expected to open in Dubai, headed by the ‘Admor’ Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto. The Beit Midrash will serve as a spiritual center and will provide the whole scope of religious services to whomever requires them.

"Shuva Israel" has about 100 yeshivas and Batei Midrash in Israel and around the world which operate huge systems of Torah, prayer and charity.

In preparation for the establishment of the new Beit Midrash, Rabbi Pinto will arrive in Dubai next week for a journey of reinforcement, during which time he will give Torah lessons and receive congregants. It is possible to register here and confirm your arrival time.

At the present time Rabbi Pinto is staying at his residence in Manhattan, New York, where he has given a great many lessons in Torah. Prior to that he was in Los Angeles, where he provided strength and empowerment to the members of the "Shuva Israel" communities.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



