'Gal Gadot is doing a great job as Wonder Woman' - Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas wqas asked about a rumor that she will play Wonder Woman instead of Gal Gadot, but she replied that Gadot should keep doing it.

By WALLA! CULTURE
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 22:12
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 (photo credit: MATAN TALMOR (TULIP ENTERTAINMENT))
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984
(photo credit: MATAN TALMOR (TULIP ENTERTAINMENT))

Actress Ana de Armas was asked in an interview with Wired about the rumor that she'll play Wonder Woman after Gal Gadot. This came after it was reported that DC film division CEO James Gunn is rebuilding the brand's cinematic universe and is expected to make changes in the casting.

"Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job. So you know, I think she should keep doing that," de Armas told Wired.

DC – owned by Warner Bros. Discovery – recently brought in new management: Peter Safran and James Gunn, who had great success at Marvel with the Guardians of the Galaxy films, who were called upon to fundamentally change DC's films.

Most of the studio's recent films didn't meet with great success, including the second installment in the Wonder Woman series, which was met with lukewarm reviews and only modest commercial gains. 

Black Adam, one of the more recent DC films, didn't smash the box office much either.

However, Gunn had already shown what his magic touch is capable of after helming the Suicide Squad remake. Now, Warner Bros. Discovery hopes he does the same for all of the DC films.

What happened to Wonder Woman? Director Patty Jenkins sheds light

Following reports that the third movie in the Wonder Woman series was dead and, director Patty Jenkins revealed a few months ago what really happened behind the scenes. 

"When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true," Jenkins revealed on Twitter. 

"I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

She continued: "I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on a negative note. I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

Jenkins also went on to praise the movie's star.

"And Gal... Gal Gadot. Where do I even begin?" she said. "Gal is the greatest gift I have ever received in this whole journey. A cherished friend, inspiration, and embodiment of Wonder Woman in real life and a better person than the world can imagine. Never once in the millions of moments I have spent with her did I ever see anything less. She is a gift to this world, and even more so, to me."



