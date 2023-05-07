MSC Musica: A new dimension to cruising from Israel

For the first time, the luxury ship MSC Musica has arrived in Israel. Weighing 92,409 tons and carrying over 3000 passengers, it is the largest ship to sail from Israel this summer. MSC Musica cruises will depart from Haifa port every week on Thursdays until the beginning of November to the Mediterranean basin.

MSC Musica will sail from Haifa port for a seven-night cruise of popular destinations in the Mediterranean basin. The weekly cruises from Haifa Port set sail with stops in Limassol Cyprus, Mykonos, Piraeus and Santorini in Greece, and Kusadasi in Turkey, returning to Haifa Port.

About 2,000 tourists and 1000 crew members from abroad arrive on board the ship which docks in the port of Haifa in the early hours. In the morning, they take a trip around the Haifa area among other places throughout the country. In the evening, the ship sets sail once again with approximately 1,000 Israelis on board.

MSC caters to Israelis

MSC Cruises is the only cruise company offering multiple boarding points, making their customer base more international, says Eyal Atias, head of MSC Cruises Israel. He also adds that they provide a personalized service for Israelis which includes adapting the food to Israeli tastes, offering pre-packed Kosher dishes, broadcasting an Israeli television channel, and providing Israeli entertainment and information in Hebrew.

While on board, MSC Musica passengers can enjoy a high standard of cruising, including leisure activities, diverse content, interesting tours and more. The ship has a number of swimming pools, a spa, a casino, a panoramic disco hall, modern playgrounds for children of all ages, a gym, dance clubs, sports fields such as tennis, basketball and soccer, and even a 240-meter running track. One of the highlights of the ship is the La Scala Theater with 1000 seats, which features Broadway-style performances every evening.

A general view of Haifa Port on July 24. (credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS)

In terms of culinary fare, MSC Musica has a variety of restaurants as well as 15 bars and lounges. This includes a buffet that is open nearly all day, a pizzeria, hamburger place, and even a sushi bar. All these options are free of charge, aside from the sushi bar. Drinks are not included but they are moderately priced and different drinks’ packages are available for purchase for the entire cruise.

Prices of the cruise start from USD $799 in July and USD $599 in September for an internal cabin, excluding service charge. The cruises are almost fully booked for May and June, but there is availability for July onwards.

For more information: https://msccruises.co.il/