Gal Gadot to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Israeli actress Gal Gadot will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to the Walk of Fame's official YouTube account.

Gadot is one of 31 professionals in the fields of entertainment in film, television, and radio who will receive a star in their name on Hollywood Boulevard during the year 2024.

Other entertainment professionals to receive a star include Gadot's Wonder Woman co-star Chris Pine. Other actors to have the honor include Michelle Yeoh, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Christina Ricci and Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige and the late Chadwick Boseman, multiple sources reported.

The official announcement

The video announcing Gadot's Hollywood star can be seen below.

Musicians that will receive a star include Gwen Stefani and rapper Dr. Dre.

She is the first Israeli actress to be honored with this achievement, with the only Israeli to have a star before her being media proprietor Haim Saban, according to N12.