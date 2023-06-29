The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Sylvan Adams: 'We are sending the strongest team we have ever sent to the Tour de France'

Adams, co-owner of Israel-Premier Tech, described to reporters the special tour jersey that was developed together with the Tourism Ministry, which shows Israel’s National Trail.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 21:10

Updated: JUNE 29, 2023 21:12
Sylvan Adams (photo credit: ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH)
Sylvan Adams, co-owner of Israel-Premier Tech, told reporters that this year’s team that will compete in the Tour de France, which begins on Saturday in Bilbao, Spain, is the strongest Israeli team to participate in the Tour.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom, Adams said, “The bar is quite high for us this year because we won two stages at last year’s Tour. Hopefully, we can pull off some exciting wins and bring a lot of attention to the team and our home country, Israel.”

Special tour jerseys

Adams described the special tour jersey that was developed together with the Tourism Ministry, which shows Israel’s National Trail.

The team in a traiing ride, preparing to the Tour de France, which begins in Bilbao on Saturday. (credit: ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH) The team in a traiing ride, preparing to the Tour de France, which begins in Bilbao on Saturday. (credit: ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH)

“2.5 billion viewers around the world will tune in to the Tour during the three weeks of the race. They will see the trail on our jerseys, and the colors that we have chosen. My idea is to bring the real Israel that we know and love to these viewers – not the Israel that is portrayed in the media. We want to bring an Israel that is not well understood to hundreds of millions of people who don’t know Israel. We are bringing the noble side of Israel into their living rooms.”

Adams told reporters that he is working on the creation of a cycling race that will pass through three of the Abraham Accord countries –  Israel, Bahrain, and the United Emirates. In addition, the UCI will hold its season-ending Gala on a rotating basis in the three countries. “It will be a statement of strength and peace that we can broadcast worldwide.”



