UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis knighted

Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, Sir Ephraim Mirvis was ceremoniously knighted on Tuesday at Windsor Castle in Berkshire for his remarkable contributions to the Jewish Community, interfaith relations, and education.

Expressing the significance of the occasion, Mirvis's staff shared on his social media accounts, "Today, His Majesty The King invested the Chief Rabbi as a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) at a moving ceremony held at Windsor Castle."

In a parallel acknowledgment of outstanding commitment, British media personality Rachel Riley, 37, received the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award at Windsor Castle on the same day. Her dedication to promoting Holocaust awareness and fighting against antisemitism earned her this well-deserved honor.

Riley's impactful contributions to Holocaust education were recognized in the esteemed New Year Honors list. Throughout the years, Riley emerged as a leading voice combating antisemitism in the UK, particularly during Jeremy Corbyn's tenure as Chairman of the Labour Party.

Mirvis's knighthood has been in the works

The announcement of Mirvis's knighthood by King Charles III was made in December as part of the prestigious 2023 New Year Honors List. The Honors List showcases British nationals and Commonwealth citizens chosen for their exceptional achievements or service, with the honor granted in the form of a knighthood or an appointment to the MBE or other gallantry awards.

King Charles III speaks to Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis as he meets with faith leaders during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London. September 16, 2022. (credit: AARON CHOWN/POOL/REUTERS)

Knighthood represents the highest recognition bestowed for a pre-eminent contribution in any field of activity. As highlighted in the official Honors List published by the British government, Chief Rabbi Mirvis has been at the forefront of interfaith initiatives since his tenure as a congregational rabbi.

Mirvis has spearheaded various programs that foster unity among individuals from diverse faiths, including a remarkable effort to bring together Anglican and Jewish clergy. Additionally, since assuming the role of Chief Rabbi in 2013, he has actively promoted Jewish-Muslim community engagement projects.

According to The Jewish Chronicle, Maurice Ostro OBE KFO, Vice President of the Council of Christians and Jews, praised Mirvis's appointment, stating, "This honor is not awarded to faith leaders simply because of their positions, and it is a testament to how he has gone above and beyond his role as Chief Rabbi and his recognition as a leader by both faith and non-faith communities."