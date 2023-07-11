The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis knighted

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has been knighted for his exemplary service to the Jewish community, interfaith relations, and education.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 11, 2023 23:50
Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis after receiving his Knighthood for services to the Jewish Community, interfaith relations and education during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (photo credit: Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS)
Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis after receiving his Knighthood for services to the Jewish Community, interfaith relations and education during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
(photo credit: Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS)

Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, Sir Ephraim Mirvis was ceremoniously knighted on Tuesday at Windsor Castle in Berkshire for his remarkable contributions to the Jewish Community, interfaith relations, and education.

Expressing the significance of the occasion, Mirvis's staff shared on his social media accounts, "Today, His Majesty The King invested the Chief Rabbi as a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) at a moving ceremony held at Windsor Castle."

In a parallel acknowledgment of outstanding commitment, British media personality Rachel Riley, 37, received the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award at Windsor Castle on the same day. Her dedication to promoting Holocaust awareness and fighting against antisemitism earned her this well-deserved honor.

Riley's impactful contributions to Holocaust education were recognized in the esteemed New Year Honors list. Throughout the years, Riley emerged as a leading voice combating antisemitism in the UK, particularly during Jeremy Corbyn's tenure as Chairman of the Labour Party.

Mirvis's knighthood has been in the works

The announcement of Mirvis's knighthood by King Charles III was made in December as part of the prestigious 2023 New Year Honors List. The Honors List showcases British nationals and Commonwealth citizens chosen for their exceptional achievements or service, with the honor granted in the form of a knighthood or an appointment to the MBE or other gallantry awards.

King Charles III speaks to Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis as he meets with faith leaders during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London. September 16, 2022. (credit: AARON CHOWN/POOL/REUTERS) King Charles III speaks to Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis as he meets with faith leaders during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London. September 16, 2022. (credit: AARON CHOWN/POOL/REUTERS)

Knighthood represents the highest recognition bestowed for a pre-eminent contribution in any field of activity. As highlighted in the official Honors List published by the British government, Chief Rabbi Mirvis has been at the forefront of interfaith initiatives since his tenure as a congregational rabbi.

Mirvis has spearheaded various programs that foster unity among individuals from diverse faiths, including a remarkable effort to bring together Anglican and Jewish clergy. Additionally, since assuming the role of Chief Rabbi in 2013, he has actively promoted Jewish-Muslim community engagement projects.

According to The Jewish Chronicle, Maurice Ostro OBE KFO, Vice President of the Council of Christians and Jews, praised Mirvis's appointment, stating, "This honor is not awarded to faith leaders simply because of their positions, and it is a testament to how he has gone above and beyond his role as Chief Rabbi and his recognition as a leader by both faith and non-faith communities."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
4

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
5

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by