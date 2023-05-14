The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
King Charles III could make historic visit to Israel in near future - report

Both the Conservative Friends of Israel and President Isaac Herzog are said to be lobbying for the newly-crowned monarch's visit to Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 14, 2023 13:09

Updated: MAY 14, 2023 16:36
Britain's King Charles speaks with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal Herzog, during a reception for overseas guests attending his coronation at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 5, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Britain's King Charles speaks with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal Herzog, during a reception for overseas guests attending his coronation at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, May 5, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS)

King Charles III may visit Israel in the near future, according to a report by The Daily Mail. The newly coronated king would be the first reigning monarch to come to Israel after his mother Queen Elizabeth II did not travel to the country in her 70-year reign.

Though his visit will be historic if it happens, he would not be the first royal to visit. King Charles III has visited previously, though without his current title, as did his late father Prince Phillip, and his son William, Prince of Wales.

The monarch's political peer Lord Polak, who served as director of Conservative Friends of Israel for a quarter of a century, said "There is no doubt that Charles will be the one to break this pattern. The preparation has been done by his team to pave the way for this visit."

According to Polak, early preparations have begun for a possible king's visit.

The structure of King Charles III's potential visit to Israel

Charles would also plan to visit Palestinian territories. Though he has previously visited Israel in a private capacity on three different occasions before taking the throne, the visit to the territories would likely be to "keep up appearances," according to reports by The Daily Mail.

King Charles III receives The St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. (credit: JONATHAN BRADY/POOL VIA REUTERS) King Charles III receives The St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. (credit: JONATHAN BRADY/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog had reportedly been part of lobbying efforts for the King's potential visit. The recent rocket attacks from Gaza associated with Operation Shield and Arrow proved to be an obstacle in setting an official date for Charles' visit.

Lord Polak also added that it was regrettable that the late Queen never made a visit to Israel.

Diplomatic sources close to King Charles III told The Daily Mail that he "made it clear in recent years that he is not afraid to go to Israel and will not allow being the monarch to prevent him from returning in that role."



