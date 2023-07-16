The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Criticism with care for the other side is more persuasive than partisanship

As messengers raise their voices to criticize one group for harming another group, their arguments are more persuasive when they emphasize concern for the criticized group.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 16, 2023 19:58
Demonstrators argue with Ultra orthodox jews during a protest march in Bnei Brak, against the billions in funds provided to ultra-Orthodox parties in the state budget, on May 17, 2023. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Demonstrators argue with Ultra orthodox jews during a protest march in Bnei Brak, against the billions in funds provided to ultra-Orthodox parties in the state budget, on May 17, 2023.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Many Israelis, who generally feel at home enough among their people to argue, criticize others. This is true in the current atmosphere of division and ill feelings between two conflicting groups over radical changes in the judicial system.

Pursuing a more ethical world, people in society and business speak out to criticize groups for wrongdoing and call on them to change their harmful ways. Activists demand justice for minorities and the powerless, employees call attention to unfair practices at work, journalists put a spotlight on harm in society and business leaders speak out on political topics.

New research by Prof. Lauren Howe in the business administration department at the University of Zurich in Switzerland, identifies a way that criticism across these scenarios can be made more effective. A series of experiments involving more than 1,400 people have shown that groups that have been attacked verbally are more likely to take criticism to heart when the messenger not only criticizes the groups but also shows concern for the issues that the criticized groups themselves face.

The findings were published in the Journal of Business Ethics under the title “Expressing Dual Concern in Criticism for Wrongdoing: The Persuasive Power of Criticizing with Care.”

When criticizing groups, messengers often address the group by criticizing the group for causing harm to another group and imploring them to change their ways. “What messengers may not realize is that when a person accuses a group of harm like this, members of the group may believe that the messenger views their group as immoral and doesn’t care about their outcomes,” Howe explained. “We find in our research that when messages include dual concern by expressing concern for the group that is criticized while still accusing the group of causing harm, it reduces this problematic inference, and thus dual concern messages are more effective at encouraging members of a group to agree with the criticism of their own group.”

Young Jewish men holding the Israeli flag argue with Arabs as they march through the Muslim quarters of Jerusalem's Old City, during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 29, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Young Jewish men holding the Israeli flag argue with Arabs as they march through the Muslim quarters of Jerusalem's Old City, during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 29, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Higher chance of agreement if criticism considers multiple groups

In one of the experiments, liberals or conservatives in the US agreed 6.6% more with a company boss criticizing their political group in a news article if he or she additionally acknowledged that the political group also faced harm such as being mocked and ignored by others. Participants were also 7.1% more willing to shop at the CEO’s company than when criticism was issued without care.

The research also tested the idea in campaigns – participants read a poster advocating to stop prejudice against a group with whom they personally disagreed – whether liberals or conservatives, Christians or atheists, or the elderly or millennials. The poster led participants to agree 8.6% more strongly that their disfavored group faces unfair and specific prejudices when the poster conveyed that the advocates also were concerned about the prejudices that many other groups faced.

In one study, 87.3% of liberals who said that conservatives are harming America still agreed that “conservatives, like anyone, deserve a voice, and their concerns should be heard. We should care for conservatives.” But interestingly, conservatives estimated that only 40.8% of critical liberals would agree that conservatives are worthy of concern. Likewise, 83.9% of conservatives who were critical of liberals agreed that liberals deserve a voice and should be heard, but liberals estimated that only 35.3% of conservatives would express concern for liberals. This means that people in both political parties underestimated the concern of their ideological opponents by half.

Howe summarized that criticism works better when it’s handed out with care. “When messengers point out harm or wrongdoing, they should consider what challenges the group that they are accusing of harm face.

Messengers may want to acknowledge these challenges to signal to their audience that they are not dismissed as immoral. As messengers raise their voices to criticize one group for harming another group in the service of social change, their arguments are more persuasive when they emphasize concern for the criticized.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
2

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
3

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
4

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
5

Israeli, Jewish leaders condemn Sweden over approval of public Torah burning

Demonstrators set fire to an Israeli flag during an anti-Israeli rally in Stockholm January 10, 2009. Several thousand demonstrators marched to the Israeli embassy, protesting against the military action in the Gaza Strip. REUTERS
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by