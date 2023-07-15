Protests against judicial reform continue for 28th week straight

Protest against the government's proposed judicial reform have entered their 28th consecutive week, with protests planned for Kaplan junction in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and more on Saturday night.

Several junctions across the country were blocked due to protesters, including the Science Park junction in Rehavia, Karkur Junction, and Nahalel Junction, according to Israeli media.

Before demonstrations began on Saturday, right-wing activists tried to prevent Shikma Bressler, one of the leaders of the protest movement, from leaving her home in Moshav Beit Shaarim. The activists blocked the exit of the village in an attempt to prevent her from reaching the demonstrations at the Karkur and Kaplan intersections.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was admitted to hospital after collapsing, where he received treatment for dehydration.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak wished Netanyahu a quick recovery and said that protests would continue despite his hospitalization.

"When he returns, the fight will return with him," said Barak.

Two ''Brothers in Arms'' protestors at a protest in Tel Aviv, July 15. 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Reasonableness clause is of great importance

"The State of Israel needs the reasonableness clause more than ever because we are in an unlikely event. Ben Gvir, Smotrich, Rothman, and Levin are trying to carry out a hostile takeover of Israeliness," Yair Lapid said sharply on Saturday evening.

"We will not give it to them. We are the Israeli majority, we are not here just to pay taxes and send our children to the army, they will not silence us." said Opposition Leader Yair Lapid on Saturday.

"If the reason for reasonableness clause is abolished, all limits will have been breached, all borders will have been crossed. We need the reasonableness clause because we have an unreasonable government. We need it because the court is our last line of defense."

According to a report published by the New York Times on Saturday, it is estimated that around 180 pilots, as well as other reservists, have informed their commanders that they will stop serving if the reasonableness clause is revoked.

The same report included quotes from a senior officer in unit 8200 who said that he and many other members of the elite intelligence unit would stop serving if the clause is revoked, saying that it would violate the democratic nature of the country and be " the first step towards dictatorship."

Two residents of Bat Yam were arrested Saturday night on suspicion of threatening and attacking a protester. Following a report, the police located the two suspects, aged 22 and 32, and detained them for questioning, according to Israeli media.