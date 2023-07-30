The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Experience the beauty and history of the Tuf Kerem Maharal Reserve

Keep an eye out for volcanic ash (tuf) and even some fossils that froze in the ancient marine rocks. The fossils provide a glimpse of sea life in the long book of life on Earth. 

By ITSIK MAROM
Published: JULY 30, 2023 02:20
Tuf Kerem Maharal Reserve (photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)
Tuf Kerem Maharal Reserve
(photo credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Israel is located along the Syrian African fault, an area that has been vulnerable to volcanic activity and other geological events for millions of years.

The sensitive fault line goes from north to south through the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea. Israel’s small size means that it has been exposed to geological events throughout that area. 

Naturally, these incidents leave their mark on landscape. An interesting one is near Kerem Maharal in the southern Carmel Ridge. Today it is a small nature reserve that offers some pleasant views and hikes. 

The Tuf Kerem Maharal Reserve is open all year; entry is free, and everyone can enjoy some moderate outdoor activity. In the summertime, it is better to choose the more pleasant times of the day, morning or late afternoon, since the heat can be a little rough in midday. 

There’s no need to worry about a volcanic event while you are exploring the trail, although of course there are no guarantees. The last event happened a few hundred million years ago, when the entire area was under seawater. The trail itself is about 2 km. and mostly in the sun, and includes climbing a small hill that offers a view of the lunar landscape. 

Tuf Kerem Maharal Reserve (credit: ITSIK MAROM) Tuf Kerem Maharal Reserve (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Fossils at the reserve

Keep an eye out for volcanic ash (tuf) and even some fossils that froze in the ancient marine rocks. The fossils provide a glimpse of sea life in the long book of life on Earth. 

Why is the reserve now above seawater? Probably the result of other geological events that created the Carmel Ridge and made it the familiar mountain that we know today.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by