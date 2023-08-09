The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

This Kibbutz offers endless free chocolate milk for kids

Throughout the month of August, travelers enroute to Eilat can enjoy endless chocolate milk on tap.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 9, 2023 10:36

Updated: AUGUST 9, 2023 10:40
The "Chocolate Milk Faucet" at the Yotvata Inn (photo credit: Yotvata)
The "Chocolate Milk Faucet" at the Yotvata Inn
(photo credit: Yotvata)

At Yotvata, a kibbutz near Eilat, during August, kids are all smiles, gulping down glass after glass of chocolate milk. Everywhere you look, there are happy faces and chocolatey mustaches, with endless chocolate milk on tap.

Yotvata Kibbutz has recently announced the reopening of its "Chocolate Milk Faucet" at the Yotvata Inn, offering travelers enroute to Eilat a unique pit-stop experience throughout the month of August.

The "Chocolate Milk Faucet" initiative has become somewhat of an annual tradition, marking its fifth consecutive year. From July 30 to August 31, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., visitors can experience firsthand the pouring of Yotvata's iconic chocolate milk directly from a dedicated faucet. Alongside this distinctive feature, the Inn will also provide an experiential activity complex that includes photo booths and various installations.

Yotvata's Marketing Manager, Karin Lexar, stated that the chocolate milk has been an "iconic product among Israelis since the 1960s. She further highlighted that the annual event has historically attracted approximately 85,000 visitors each year."

Beyond the faucet experience, Yotvata Inn also offers a glimpse into the brand's broader product range. This includes a variety of 100 flavors of ice creams, gelatos, and sorbets made with natural ingredients and without additives. The venue also houses an interactive Dairy Barn simulation, giving visitors an insight into the brand's dairy processing methods.

The ''Chocolate Milk Faucet'' at the Yotvata Inn (credit: Yotvata) The ''Chocolate Milk Faucet'' at the Yotvata Inn (credit: Yotvata)

The history of Kibbutz Yotvata

Those familiar with the brand may know that Yotvata's origins trace back to a kibbutz situated amidst the desert landscape. The brand has, over the years, managed to successfully blend nostalgia with product innovation, creating a distinct mark in the market.

Kibbutz Yotvata is located on the Arava road in the southern Negev desert. Yotvata maintains its cooperative community, where most adult residents work on the kibbutz in production, services or education. The revenues are equally distributed among the members regardless of their position, along the idea of each one gives as much as he can and gets as much as he needs.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by