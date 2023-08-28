The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Madonna's biggest scandals: Exploring controversial moments

Let's look back at Madonna's attention-grabbing times, from troubled relationships to surprising on-stage actions.

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 07:10
(photo credit: BOBBY YIP/ REUTERS)
(photo credit: BOBBY YIP/ REUTERS)

Music uniquely bridges generations, especially when an artist maintains relevance over decades, appealing to a broad spectrum of ages. One such artist who seamlessly fits this description is the iconic Madonna, a name that speaks for itself.

While Madonna's undeniable status is universally recognized, she is equally renowned for being a controversial figure in music and entertainment. Recently, on her 65th birthday, Walla! Celebs joined the celebration, reminiscing about Madonna's most memorable scandals.

1989: Madonna and Sean Penn - A Toxic Union

In 1985, destiny brought together Madonna and actor Sean Penn while filming the music video for "Material Girl." Legend says that Penn was smitten by her when he saw her dressed as Marilyn Monroe on set. Their courtship moved swiftly, culminating in marriage six months after they started dating, coinciding with the singer's 27th birthday.

Their marriage, however, was far from stable. Penn's bouts of anger and jealousy plagued the relationship. He incessantly accused Madonna of infidelity and extramarital affairs. In 1987, his violent outburst on set led to a 60-day jail sentence, later shortened to 33 days. Despite his efforts, the marriage could not be salvaged.

Amid rumors of abuse and Madonna's alleged involvement with a radiator (yes, really), she filed for divorce from Penn in December of that year, though she later withdrew the petition. Despite her denials, the damage was done, leaving a lasting impression. Madonna ultimately filed for divorce in 1989, officially ending the tumultuous chapter.

1989 - A Controversial Prayer and Uproar

The year 1989 was a whirlwind for Madonna. It marked the release of the music video for "Like A Prayer," directed by Marie Lambert. The video's narrative revolves around a scenario where the singer witnesses the murder of a young white woman by white men, with a black man being wrongly arrested. The video depicts Madonna praying for strength to testify on his behalf, all against burning crosses. The implications were clear.

Sponsored by Pepsi, Madonna's partner at the time, the video raised eyebrows due to its portrayal of Catholic symbols. The Vatican denounced the video, leading to a boycott by religious groups and a severed partnership with Pepsi, resulting in substantial losses.

1994: Madonna Shuts Down David Letterman

During an appearance on David Letterman's Late Night show, Madonna was met with a request to kiss an audience member. In a live broadcast, the comedian further goaded her to kiss the individual. Madonna firmly refused, uncomfortable and unyielding to societal pressure, stating, "I can't. Why are you so obsessed with my sex life? You're a pervert."

Her response ignited a frenzy among the audience. Unapologetically, she continued, "I don't know why I'm the one who gets so much shit." This set the stage for an impromptu, no-holds-barred, 20-minute speech criticizing the comedian, concluding with a humorous yet daring offer for him to smell her underwear.

2003: "It's Britney, Bitch!" - The Infamous Kiss

The 2003 VMAs are etched in memory, mainly due to Madonna's provocative move that stole the show. After a risqué performance alongside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Madonna shared a passionate kiss with both singers on live television, leaving the world in awe.

Among the chaos, the reaction of Justin Timberlake, Madonna's former flame, stood out as he watched his ex, Spears, lock lips with the pop icon.

2023: Madonna's Recent Struggles

Recent headlines have highlighted Madonna's struggles, the most notable being her health scare just two months ago. Friends and family were alarmed when news broke of her hospitalization due to a severe bacterial infection.

Speculation surrounds the source of the infection, pointing toward complications related to buttock implants. Paparazzi photos from New York depicted Madonna sans implants, fueling online discussions. The singer faced exhaustion from attempting to compete with younger artists.

With optimism, Madonna addressed her fans on Instagram following her return to the spotlight: "My current focus is on regaining my health and strength. I promise to return as soon as possible! The North American tour dates will be rescheduled for October in Europe. Your concern and support mean the world to me."



