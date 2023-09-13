TikTok is taking over the world with 1 billion users across 160 countries, and in Israel, it's a way of life with 2.5 million users – that's 25% of adults! Meet Israel's TikTok influencers from diverse backgrounds, bringing you music, cooking, news, comedy, history, dance trends, and more. TikTok's algorithms serve tailored content based on your interests.

But what's even more exciting is the emergence of Israel's hottest TikTok stars – these trendsetters are making waves from all corners of the country, bringing their unique backgrounds, languages, and talents to the global stage. From the bustling streets of Tel Aviv to the serene landscapes of the Negev, they're a diverse bunch who share their gifts with the world.

Get ready to meet Israel's top 10 TikTok sensations and dive into a world of creativity!

TikToker Eviatar Ozeri (credit: IDAN COHEN)

1. Eviatar Ozeri

Actor Eviatar Ozeri, along with his feisty Chihuahua dogs, particularly the hilarious Nikki, are taking TikTok by storm with their creative and humorous videos.

With a whopping 12.5 million followers and over 253.3 million likes, they've become an absolute sensation.

Most viewed video:

TikToker Or Zuti (credit: Shai Hasanev)

2. Or Zuti

Or Zuti is the ultimate prankster, delighting Israelis all across Tel Aviv with his hilarious antics. He's your go-to for endless fun and laughter.

With a staggering 8 million followers and over 118 million likes on TikTok, he's the king of good times.

Most viewed video:

TikToker Yael Cohen Aris (credit: Tal Abudi)

3. Yael Cohen Aris

Meet Yael Cohen Aris, the fearless software engineer in the army known for her audacious content.

With 1.3 million followers and a whopping 14 million likes on TikTok, she's a force to be reckoned with.

Most viewed video:

TikToker Ismayil Bayramov (credit: Courtesy of Ismayil Bayramov (Lagondas))

4. Ismayil Bayramov (Lagondas)

Ismayil Bayramov, better known as Lagondas on TikTok, is the soccer sensation you've been waiting for. He's got some jaw-dropping tricks and kicks up his sleeve for all the field enthusiasts out there.

With an impressive 1.1 million followers and a staggering 32 million likes on TikTok, he's the soccer star you can't miss.

Most viewed video:

TikToker Vered Elkayam (credit: Vered Elkayam)

5. Vered Elkayam

Meet Vered Elkayam, the mother of TikTok sensation Or Zuti. They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and she's proof of that! Vered's TikTok game is all about indulging in candy and becoming the target of hilarious pranks, courtesy of the one and only Or Zuti.

With a loyal following of 940,000 fans and over 13 million likes, she's carving her own sweet spot on TikTok.

Most viewed video:

TikToker Liel Eli (credit: Amit Naim)

6. Liel Eli

Liel Eli is the master of crafting hilarious content with impeccable editing skills that crank up the drama and guarantee a hearty laugh.

With a dedicated following of 580,000 fans and a whopping 28.7 million likes on TikTok, Liel Eli is your go-to source for non-stop entertainment.

Most viewed video:

TikToker Kim Benshimon (credit: Amit Naim)

7. Kim Benshimon

Meet the trendsetting queen, Kim Benshimon. She's your go-to for jaw-dropping dance trends and fabulous makeup tips.

With a royal following of 500,000 fans and a dazzling 12.2 million likes on TikTok, Kim is here to keep you in vogue and glam.

Most viewed video:

TikToker Yagel Oshri (credit: Yagel Oshri )

8. Yagel Oshri

Yagel Oshri is the master of poking fun at Israeli stereotypes, especially those involving strong mother figures. If you're an Israeli who can relate, you won't want to miss his hilarious content.

With a fanbase of 490,000 followers and an impressive 26.5 million likes on TikTok, Yagel Oshri is your ticket to a good laugh.

Most viewed video:

TikToker Kevin Rubin (credit: KEVIN RUBIN)

9. Kevin Rubin

Kevin Rubin is the ultimate trendsetter and stereotype shaker. He's not only playing with Israeli stereotypes but also riding the wave of popular trends.

With 484,000 devoted followers and a whopping 15 million likes on TikTok, Kevin Rubin is your source of endless entertainment.

Most viewed video:

TikToker Ruby Michael (credit: RUBY MICHAEL)

10. Ruby Michael

Ruby Michael, the culinary virtuoso, is whipping up mouthwatering magic in the kitchen. With extraordinary food recipes and tutorials that are a must-try, his creative flavors and unique zest are leaving taste buds dancing.

With 400,000 hungry followers and a delectable 13.6 million likes on TikTok, Ruby Michael is your recipe for gastronomic delight.

Most viewed video:

Israeli TikTokers: Setting global trends and spreading joy

These Israeli influencers, along with many others, are setting trends in fashion, dance, cooking, and pranks. They're not just making waves in Israel; their laughs and innovative ideas are reaching far beyond.

On TikTok, Israelis are fostering a digital haven for self-expression, idea-sharing, and talent to flourish. Collaboration is key, with TikTokers teaming up not only with brands but also fellow content creators. While trends come and go and platforms evolve, the essence of sharing new content with the world remains a modern marvel. A trend born in Israel can quickly sweep the US, sparking a global chain reaction.

So, when you hit that post button, remember you could wake up as the newest sensation in Timbuktu! Israeli TikTokers set the global standard while showcasing Middle Eastern talent, all while creating unforgettable trends that spread joy worldwide.