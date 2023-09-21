Mother's unusual request: 100 dates before the wedding

TikTok user Alyse Carolyn caused quite a stir when she revealed her mother's unique proposition: a reward of $500 (approximately NIS 2,000) for her sister to embark on a minimum of 100 dates before choosing a life partner. Caroline even shared a snapshot of her sister's triumphant celebration, complete with a "victory cake" and a detailed list of all the dates, proving her commitment to the challenge.

Carolyn unveiled two cakes in a now-deleted video that went viral - one bearing the word "yea" and the other displaying 100. The seven-second clip also featured a smartphone with an extensive list of names. Accompanying the video, which garnered over 7 million views, was a caption that read, "When your mom pays your sister $500 to go on 100 dates with 100 different men before the wedding."

Carolyn refrained from featuring her sister in the video and shared that it took her sibling several years to complete the demanding task. As a resident of Utah, Carolyn added hashtags like "Utah stuff" and "Mormons," hinting at her family's religious background.

The reactions from viewers were decidedly mixed, with many expressing skepticism that $500 would be sufficient motivation for them. One commenter humorously quipped, "This sounds like the start of a romantic comedy - she falls for the 99th guy, and there's drama," while another chimed in, "Don't let anyone hinder your quest to find true love."

Someone who could relate shared, "As someone who had to endure an absurd number of dates before meeting my boyfriend, a bonus gift would have been nice." Another perspective came from a viewer who remarked, "Honestly, it's an intriguing idea, but $500 wouldn't cut it for

One viewer shared an anecdote in a light-hearted note that his dad did something similar between his ex and meeting my mom. My mom happened to be date number 66, and he always told her she was one in 100.

Another individual joked, "Oh my god, the introvert in me would need at least $25,000 to persuade me to meet 100 different people."