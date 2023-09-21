Israelis are in the top 10 supporters of the NBA worldwide

Israel has ranked as the sixth biggest supporter of the National Basketball Association, according to data provided by the European Basketball Index. Though many associate the American-born sport with its country of origin, passion for the game expands beyond the 50 states.

The game, invented by Canadian-American James Naismith in December 1891, can be thrilling for spectators. Though the NBA may be based in the USA, their fanbase crosses borders. Soccer, or football, has traditionally been the most important game in Europe, but different crowds enjoy different things.

For Israel's population which is well over 9 million people, internet users have continually searched for the NBA. According to the basketball index, 3,145,700 Israelis searched for the NBA.

Israelis not only love watching basketball, but they love playing it as well. Not only is basketball a sport that thrives professionally via national teams, but it is also competitive for the small Middle Eastern nation on an Olympic scale.

Israel moved ever so close to punching its ticket to the Olympic Pre-Qualifying Final Four in Poland as it downed the Czech Republic 80-67 last month. Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the first quarter in game two of the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Golden 1 Center. (credit: KYLE TERADA-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Olim contribute to the NBA's popularity in Israel

Inter Aliyah provides an opportunity for new immigrants to play serious soccer while also assisting them in the absorption process, thanks to partnerships with Nefesh B’Nefesh, CrossFit Tel Aviv, and Minute Media.

“The infrastructure we built is quite easy to replicate, which is how we saw such crazy success in basketball so quickly,” says Sank. “The basketball team has only been in existence one year and already they finished second in their league and may be promoted to the Fourth Division within another year.”

Inter Aliyah also has become a resource for immigrants seeking professional connections and recommendations as well as employment, with its own job network set up on Facebook.

Jordana Benami and Joshua Halickman contributed to this report.