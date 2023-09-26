Nursing student discovers $6,200 designer dress for $25 at thrift store

A nursing student at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Emily Osterhoudt, embarked on a shopping expedition at a local Goodwill store with a friend. Their objective was to gather items for a home photo gallery project Osterhoudt had been meticulously working on for quite some time. Little did she anticipate stumbling upon a wedding dress by renowned Israeli designer Galia Lahav, a dress typically valued at over $6,000.

Astonishingly, she purchased it for an unbelievably low price of $25, and the dress fit her like a glove, as she told Fox News.

Although not engaged, 21-year-old Osterhoudt intends to wear the discovered dress on her big day in the future.

How did the world find out?

She shared her fantastic bargain on TikTok, where the video has amassed over 3.5 million views.

"I've gotten so many kind and supporting comments from people from all over the world. I've even received some comments in French, which I think is really awesome because I'm a big fan of Paris and France," said Osterhoudt. "I love getting to see people from all over the world see the video and comment on it."

The Goodwill store owners said they were delighted that the dress has found its perfect match.

Our "to provide a more affordable option for brides who want to have a beautiful gown, but maybe can't afford that typical designer gown price," a store representative said.

Osterhoudt's fiancé, Nick, is extremely supportive and has embraced the entire situation with enthusiasm. He has even hinted at a potential marriage proposal in the upcoming spring season. Osterhoudt considers herself fortunate to have stumbled upon such a remarkable find at an unbelievably low price.