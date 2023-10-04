The hidden secrets of engaged men: Tales of betrayal

Betrayal is a painful experience, leaving scars on both the betrayed and the one who deceives.

Ellen Smith's romantic journey took a dark turn when she uncovered a devastating secret about her partner, someone she believed to be the love of her life.

'Men are trash'

Smith recently shared her story on TikTok, recounting how she stumbled upon her partner's deceit within their six-week relationship. Shockingly, she discovered him in a Facebook group dedicated to engaged men and women. In a poignant post, she expressed her frustration, declaring, "Men are trash," and reminding everyone, that if you are having a bad day, remember you could have been in a romantic relationship for six weeks with an engaged man.

Confronting her partner about his impending wedding and engagement, Smith received a flurry of text messages from him, filled with apologies and explanations.

However, she made the bold decision to block him after this revelation, determined to put the painful episode behind her. Little did she know that her experience was not unique.

Smith was not alone

Smith soon found herself connecting with others who had been similarly deceived. One individual shared how she once dated a man who claimed he was invited to a wedding, only to discover later that it was his own wedding.

Another woman revealed her own heartbreaking story. She went through a similar experience to Smith but it lasted six years.

As if to emphasize the theme of deception, one person disclosed that she gave birth a week before, only to find out that my husband already had a two-month-old baby with someone else.

In the midst of this turmoil, Smith faced a moral dilemma.

Her followers urged her to reveal the truth to the fiancée of her former partner, believing that she deserved to know. One follower even said it was urgent, telling Smith to tell the fiancée the truth before she tied the knot.

"You can save her a lot of heartache and, quite possibly, a substantial amount of money."