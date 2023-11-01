Noa Kirel's new look: Star of David shines for all to see

The Israel Broadcasting Corporation collaborated with the "One Heart" project recently to host a fundraising event showcasing the best Israeli artists.

The broadcast on Khan 11 commenced with Gali Atari's rendition of "I Have No Other Country," followed by performances from renowned artists such as Eden Ben Zaken, Tamir Greenberg, Yuval Dayan, Amir Dadon, Noa Kirel, Shuli Rand, Shlomi Shabat, and more, who all participated voluntarily alongside the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra. (credit: COURTESY KAN 11)

Kirel, who recently wrapped up her tour in the United States with the Friends of the IDF (FIDF) event, where they managed to raise a staggering $29.5 million, returned to Israel and delivered an emotional performance of "Unicorn" at the fundraiser for the residents of the southern region.

New look

Notably, Kirel showcased a distinct style of clothing during her appearance. On stage, she presented a different look compared to her usual style, evoking a mix of sorrow for our beloved country and elegance, even nobility.

Kirel donned a tailored black Alexander Wang blazer dress, complemented by black heels, sheer black tights, and a striking detail that captured everyone's attention: a shimmering Star of David necklace that couldn't be missed. (credit: COURTESY OF KAN 11)

Her hair was elegantly pulled back into a sleek low ponytail, and her makeup was subtle yet pristine.

Kirel's performance was undeniably unique, perhaps less cheerful, but still exuding an abundance of optimism and hope.