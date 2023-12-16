Jewish actress Mayim Bialik to no longer host Jeopardy!

Actress Mayim Bialik, best-known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on CBS’s The Big Bang Theory, will not be continuing in her role as the host of the game show Jeopardy!, according to a Saturday post to the actress’s Instagram account.

In her latest post to the social media site, Bialik told her 5.1 million followers that she had been informed that she would no longer be hosting Jeopardy! but did not provide any specific reasons as to why such a decision had been made.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! News,” Bialik wrote. Sony has informed me that I will now longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! Family.”

Bialik, who is Jewish, has been a long-time vocal supporter and advocate for Israel and the Jewish people.

Bialik thanks Jeopardy! fans, staff, contestants

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you,” she concluded in the Instagram post. TV star Mayim Bialik. (credit: REUTERS)

Bialik was among the first celebrities to publicly condemn the October 7 massacre by Hamas. On October 9, she posted a message on Instagram that stated, “I pray for the peace of Jerusalem and Israel, for the kidnapped civilians, and for our soldiers - my family among them - defending our right to exist.” Advertisement

In an apparent reference to the Hebrew bible’s book of Isaiah, Bialik added, “May we all see a day when bloodshed will cease and we will teach war no more” before concluding with the words “Am Yisrael Chai” in Hebrew.

Much of the Big Bang Theory actress and former Jeopardy! Host’s instagram page is filled with Jewish and Israel-related content, with several recent posts being dedicated to the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. A video show posted to Instagram on Friday features her with Jewish and Israeli rights activist and author Noa Tishby. The two discussed the topic of antisemitism in the context of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.