California town unveils world's largest mural for Gaza hostages

In a collaboration between the Combat Antisemitism Movement and Artists 4 Israel, the world’s largest mural dedicated to the more than 120 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza was designed, painted, and displayed on December 20 in Culver City, Los Angeles County, California.

The “Bring Them Home Now” mural, spanning 120 feet in length and 22 feet in height, displays the images of the hostages still held by Hamas. According to the two groups, it invites viewers into the captives’ experience.

Talat and Mahmoud Elkadi, the brother and son of Bedouin hostage Farhan Elkadi, also spoke about the need to bring hostages of all backgrounds home. The Elkadi family also met with local Muslim leaders and elected officials to urge them to take action to bring Farhan home.

The mural unveiling took place on Wednesday, December 20, at 1101 Washington Blvd, Culver City. World's biggest 'Bring Them Home Now' mural unveiled in US (credit: Courtesy)

The significance of the mural

Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, said that “the past 75 days since October 7th have presented a clear choice to the international community -- stand with Israel in its mission to eradicate Hamas and safeguard modern democracy or align with Hamas and undermine the foundations of the free world.

"What happened on October 7th was the first phase in another attempted genocide of the Jewish people; we dare not let those behind it continue their plans. This mural stands as a powerful public rebuke to all who deny or distort the truth of the horrific crimes perpetrated that day, and it embodies our call on countries across the globe to exert maximum pressure on Hamas to bring the hostages home.”