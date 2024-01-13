Top five mascaras in Israel, 2024

Beauty Corner logo (credit: ING IMAGE)

I was looking for a new tube of mascara – as many women often do as part of their regular beauty routine – and was left at a loss. There was no resource, no useful and timely asset that, simply put, tells me what’s right for me today in Israel.

So here I am, humbly attempting to provide that. Welcome to the Beauty Corner.

It feels like a ridiculous time to be thinking about beauty products, I know. Frankly, right now there’s something comforting in having a routine, and for many people out there, that routine is makeup and skincare. My combat medic sister has been refreshing her mascara between tasks along the Gaza border; my friend has been washing the desert dirt out of her pores at the end of each day on base. At a time in which nothing is as it should be, more than ever our routines need to be more than just common practice – they need to be good for us

So, this week, I’ll be taking a look at mascaras. Going into 2024, we need a product that suits our individual needs, whether that be lengthening, volumizing, or, I think universally, not leaving little flakes on our cheeks by the end of a long day.

I reviewed a dozen mascaras at varying price points that are sold in Israel. Each one was applied as a single coat, without a lash curler, and was ranked on the basis of the following categories: volume, length, curling, flakiness, and clumpiness. Beauty Corner: The top 5 mascaras of 2024 (credit: Companies mentioned, MAYBELLINE NEW YORK)

Best Overall: Nars Climax Extreme Mascara

NIS 115 for 13 ml.

This mascara was a dream. A simple, comfortable applicator made for an easy time. My lashes were perfectly separated and gently turned upwards; and by the end of the day, my lashes were still turned toward the heavens, and not a single flake was on my cheek. The company’s description does the product justice: “Maximum volume, minimum effort.” Advertisement

www.narscosmetics.co.il/

Best High-End: Shiseido ControlledChaos MascaraInk

NIS 170 for 11.5 ml.

Shiseido put up a good fight and, as a result, is deserving of its spot on this list. The mascara knew how to hold up to the test of time, and despite the hustle and bustle of a long day of work, my lashes did not drop or droop even a little bit. The applicator is unlike one I have ever used before, and I felt every single lash get individually brushed.

www.shiseido.com/

Best Budget: Pupa Vamp! Mascara

NIS 65 for 9 ml.

Pupa’s pocket-friendly pricing brought the heat with this mascara. While the lift was significant (I have some stubby lashes), it gave an enhanced-natural feel, with gentle volumizing and slight lengthening. It packs on in layers if you want a more dramatic effect, and the clumping is minimal. I was most impressed with the lack of fallout, which is a rare find at this price point. It’s also a nice bonus that it comes in some fun colors (black and brown, but also blue, purple, and green).

www.pupamilano.com/home

Best Volumizing: GA-DE Extremity Full Volume Mascara

NIS 109 for 12 ml.

GA-DE really brought it with this one. I was pleasantly surprised with the lightweight formula that nevertheless immediately thickened my lashes. They held well most of the day, with very little fallout after 12 hours. The applicator is also uniquely shaped so that I didn’t have to do any of that awkward craning that makes your arms shake. My inner corner lashes were evenly coated on the first try.

www.gade.co.il/

Best Lengthening: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High

NIS 50 for 9.5 ml.

This mascara is really my go-to: Like I said, I have stubby lashes. It adds on such dramatic length, and it’s such an easy to use applicator, that it’s a great choice, not to mention a solid drugstore find. Like the Pupa mascara, it has very little fallout, even at the end of a long day; and the lift holds steady for a good long while.

www.maybelline.co.il/