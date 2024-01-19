The World Zionist Organization (WZO) has announced an emergency conference to be held on February 27th-28th, 2024, in Jerusalem, as a response to the October 7th massacre and its aftermath. This decision was disclosed in a recent letter by the WZO Chairman, Yaakov Hagoel, obtained by The Jerusalem Post.

In his letter, Hagoel described the current situation as one that has "transformed the lives and priorities of the Jewish people worldwide." He highlighted the surge in violence and intimidation against Jews, noting, "Anything or anyone with a Magen David, Hebrew writing, the Israeli flag, or even a shirt calling for the release of the hostages are all targets for harassment and violence."

The emergency conference, set to convene at Jerusalem's International Convention Center, will mark the first global Jewish assembly since the harrowing events of October 7th. It aims to address the severe challenges facing Jewish communities globally, exacerbated by growing support for Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

"We must address security situation for Diaspora Jews"

Hagoel's letter outlined the conference's objectives: "We must address the security situation for Jews in the diaspora, rebuild the destroyed kibbutzim, villages, and towns ravaged by the Hamas onslaught, and provide support for traumatized and devastated families." The letter also mentions the plight of families with loved ones kidnapped by Hamas who remain in captivity. Pro-Israel students take part in a protest in support of Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at Columbia University in New York City, US, October 12, 2023. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

The conference will feature the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, and include briefings by military and security experts on global antisemitism trends. A significant portion of the conference will be dedicated to visiting the towns and kibbutzim affected by the October 7th massacre, where participants will hear from survivors.

In his invitation, Hagoel emphasized the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for collective action: "Securing our brothers and sisters in the diaspora, rebuilding the destroyed communities, and providing for the well-being of those affected by the October 7th massacre is our highest priority."

According to the letter, the WZO will cover all conference-related expenses, highlighting the event's importance. Hagoel's message concludes with a call to action and unity: "Together, we will win! Am Yisrael Chai!"