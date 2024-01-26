Representing Israel in Thailand during the war with Hamas

It was a great honor and privilege to be appointed Israeli Commissioner to the World Stamp Championship Exhibition in Bangkok, which was held on November 27 to December 3, 2023.

Seven Israeli exhibitors had worked tirelessly on their exhibits for months preparing for the exhibition. I was accompanied by Yigal Nathaniel, an Israeli judge and vice president of the Fédération Internationale de Philatélie. We had been looking forward to representing Israel at the championship, but then the horrendous October 7 massacre occurred and the war had begun. We left Israel with heavy hearts and trepidation.

Due to the war in Gaza, we had witnessed large anti-Israeli demonstrations in major capitals worldwide. As representatives of Israel, how would we be received by the 70 commissioners and 50 judges from all over the world, including a large contingent from the Arab countries? As soon as we arrived in Bangkok, our fears were allayed.

A warm welcome in Thailand

We were warmly welcomed into the family of philately, renewing our friendships with the commissioners and judges. During the exhibition, a pause in the war took place, and some of the hostages and Thai worked who had been abducted were released and returned home. My wearing a kippah attracted some attention, and total strangers approached my wife and me, expressing their concern and genuine support, which was very heartwarming. Yigal and I kept in close touch with our families and friends in Israel, glued to the news with constant updates on what was happening back home.

The championship was organized by the Philatelic Association of Thailand under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who opened the ceremony. The exhibition was supported and sponsored by Thailand Post Co., Ltd. to celebrate the occasion of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkom Phra Vijiraklaochaoyuhua’s 72nd birthday and to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the first Thai Postage Stamp and Postal Services. The exhibition was held under the patronage of the Fédération Internationale de Philatélie [FIP] and auspices of the Federation of Inter – Asian Philately [FIAP]. The venue was the historic Grand Postal Office of Bangkok in the Bang Rak District near the beautiful Chao Phraya River. The championship coincided with the enchanting Loy Krathong festival of lights, with stunning fireworks that reminded us of Hanukkah, which we would be celebrating on our return.

The Specialised World Stamp Championship, featured over 2,500 frames of the world’s finest philatelic collections, included rare invited exhibits of the FIP Grand Prix Club displays, as well as the royal private collection of the princess. Philatelists and visitors were treated to see the world’s rarest and most expensive stamp, the British Guiana One-Cent Magenta.

I was very pleased with the results our Israeli exhibitors obtained. On a personal level, I was very fortunate to have met the Iraqi judge, who imparted valuable advice for my exhibit, which was awarded a gold medal. The standard of the exhibits were very high, with magnificent and unique exhibits from all parts of the world. I was impressed to see Jewish and Israeli-related themed exhibits at the championship, such as an exhibit on "Booklets of Israel" from Venezuela; "The 1949 Israeli Flag" issue' from South Africa; and a deeply moving exhibit on the "Evolution of the Holocaust in Holland" from the United States.

The Israeli Philatelic Federation donated a special prize, A Time of Peace, which was awarded to a large gold exhibit from Argentina. A model of Jerusalem was given as a gift to the Philatelic Association of Thailand in appreciation of the close ties between our federations and countries. I had the privilege to spend time with Santpal Sinchawla, vice chairman of the organizing committee and board member of the Thailand Philatelic Association.

He gave the opening address at the lavish Palmares Award Ceremony, which was held in the ballroom of the Royal Orchid Sheraton. His words were moving and expressed all our feelings of gratitude for the extremely successful championship.

“During this week-long championship, we have witnessed the convergence of the finest stamp collections, where participants showcased their passion and dedication towards the art of philately. Each stamp is a testament to the unique history, culture, and heritage of its origin,” he said. “Through this exquisite medium, we have the extraordinary opportunity to appreciate the vast diversity our world offers. The events and conferences organized as part of this championship provide a fertile ground for stamp collectors to come together, share stories, and celebrate their shared love for the art of philately.

“To conclude, let us embrace this extraordinary gathering as an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of friendship, share our love for stamp collecting, and promote the art of philately. Together let us celebrate the beauty of our world that is encapsulated within these tiny pieces of paper.”

Having participated in the Thailand 2023 World Stamp Championship Exhibition, it made me wonder how different the world would be if only global leaders would emulate international philatelists. ■