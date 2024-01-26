Princess Diana's 'little black dress' sells at auction for $325,000

One of the late Princess Diana's famous fashion looks is up for auction now, US media reported last week.

The dress in question was an embellished little black dress (or "LBD") from Catherine Walker.

The dress was part of a collection from Julien's Auctions, which hosted a special event which also included pieces from other fashion figures like Elizabeth Taylor, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Princess Grace of Monaco, US media reported.

Breaking sale expectations

Fashion experts initially estimated the dress would sell for anywhere between $100,000 and $200,000, but the black velvet classic creation for the now-deceased princess ended up selling for $325,000 at auction.

Designed by one of the deceased go-to designers, Catherine Walker, the dress had an off-the-shoulder neckline.

This is not the first of the late princess's pieces handled by Julien's. In 2023, a dress worn by Princess Diana on a 1985 trip to Florence, Italy sold for $1.1 million. Britain's Princess Diana holds Prince Harry during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, where the Prince and Princess of Wales are holidaying as guests of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia in Mallorca (credit: REUTERS)

The People's Princess's LBD was sold beside Carrie Bradshaw's pink tutu, from the opening credits of Sex and the City. The tutu ended up selling for $52,000 instead of the estimated $8,000, US media reported.