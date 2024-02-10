From oily to dry, from porous to acne-prone, and from discolored to wrinkly, each person’s face has a unique set of characteristics requiring a unique product to care for it.

That is why this week, I am unveiling the quirky world of face creams, where wrinkles are our archenemies and moisturizers play the hero in a daily battle for smoother skin.

The earliest-known face cream was discovered in 2021 at the Liujiawa archaeological site in northern China, buried in an ornate bronze jar alongside its nobleman owner, who died 2,700 years ago.

The skin cream was made from a combination of animal fat and ground stalactite. According to the scientific journal Nature, the beef fat mixed with minerals would “absorb sweat and skin oil,” forming a mixture that was “probably foundational to China’s cosmetics industry,” which had seemingly developed in 700 BCE.

As always, we’ve grown out of some lard and cave spikes and now have some healthier – and, dare I say it, more luxurious – ingredients. The top five face creams of 2024 (credit: Companies mentioned, INGIMAGE)

The following top five face creams were chosen from a broad range according to the following criteria: texture; application; skin feel when applied; and skin feel either at the end of the day or the following morning (depending on whether it is a day or night cream).

Best Overall: Sacara NatureSoft Moisturizing Cream

Israeli cosmetics brand Sacara absolutely astonished me with this product. As my Gen Z sister would say, “I was gooped and I was gagging.” The scent is lovely, and the skin feel is luxurious. Despite the cream’s being incredibly lightweight, it sinks deep into the skin, leaving it feeling healthy and refreshed the following morning. This is thanks to the central ingredient vitamin E, which is nourishing and excellent for anti-aging. I’d recommend it for normal to oily skin. But fear not, fellow dry skin-ers – it gets the job done for us as well. And at that price point, this product blew me away.

Best for Combination Skin: Michal Soaps Face Cream with evening primrose and mango butter

NIS 70 | 100 ml.

Michal Soaps is a well-loved returning underdog to the Beauty Corner. This face cream is so enriching and moisturizing, that the all-natural oils are more of an added bonus than the main attraction. The cream itself feels rich and luxurious and has a wonderful scent. The following day, my skin felt positively rejuvenated. The cream is meant for those with well-balanced skin who would like to keep it that way!

Best for Dry Skin: Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream Enriched

NIS 600 | 75 ml.

Shiseido has always been a big player in the high-end skincare game, and its cream for dry skin is no exception. This luxurious cream is easy to apply and seeps in slowly, keeping the skin moisturized all day. With Japanese safflower and olive root, Shiseido makes some big claims with this product: Those who used it, according to a clinical test on 35 women, experienced visibly lifted skin in just one week. Me? I believe it.

Best Anti-Aging: Ahava Crystal Osmoter X6 Smoothing Cream

NIS 307 | 50 ml.

There is no skincare brand more meshed into the Israeli identity than Ahava, so I was very pleased to find that its smoothing cream did not disappoint. The cream was almost jelly-like in consistency and was cooling, moisturizing, and softening on application, as well as the next day.

As is the brand’s signature, the product contains mineral extracts from the Dead Sea and is enriched with jojoba oil and all other sorts of goodies that make you feel oh-so good.

Best for Dull Skin: Yves Rocher Lifting Reshaping Glow Fluid

NIS 259 | 50 ml.

I don’t know whether to count this one as a face cream, necessarily; Yves Rocher defines it as a “fluid,” and I think that’s accurate enough. Nevertheless, it most certainly deserves a spot on this list as an essential addition to the skincare routine of anyone with dull skin. The formula is super light and has a gorgeous glow to it, and that is reflected in the application. That glow stays with you all day and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You’ve done it again, Yves Rocher!

