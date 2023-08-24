The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

The secret the skin care industry doesn't want you to know: Preventing wrinkles for free

A 50-year-old woman shares her surprising secret to avoiding wrinkles.

By MAARIV
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 21:29

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2023 21:33
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

In the world of cosmetics and skincare, it is commonly believed that washing the face twice a day is essential. However, Lisa, a 54-year-old woman, challenges this notion and claims that she has never used any skincare product to clean her face - only water. In a video posted on YouTube, she reveals what she calls "the secret the beauty industry doesn't want you to know."

She never washes her face

Lisa, who used to own a beauty salon, admits that a significant portion of her business revolved around selling skincare products, particularly anti-aging ones. However, she confesses that she never washes her face. She rarely wears makeup, which eliminates the need for face washes, and when she does, she simply rinses her face with water. The only skincare products she uses are a light moisturizer with sunscreen and an eye cream.

According to Lisa, her reason for not washing her face is to preserve her skin's acid mantle. The acid mantle is a protective layer made up of sweat and oily secretions that acts as a barrier against environmental damage, bacteria, and infections. By not washing her face with soap daily, she keeps this layer intact and avoids having to moisturize her skin excessively. The acid mantle efficiently preserves the skin's natural moisture.

Lisa concludes her message by encouraging viewers to try this method for just one day and witness the surprising results. She confidently states that her skin, at 54 years old, has fewer wrinkles than expected, attributing this to her skincare routine. Many people who have tried her tip thanked her and reported positive effects, with one person expressing relief and another feeling pleasantly surprised by the outcome.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by