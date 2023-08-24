In the world of cosmetics and skincare, it is commonly believed that washing the face twice a day is essential. However, Lisa, a 54-year-old woman, challenges this notion and claims that she has never used any skincare product to clean her face - only water. In a video posted on YouTube, she reveals what she calls "the secret the beauty industry doesn't want you to know."

She never washes her face

Lisa, who used to own a beauty salon, admits that a significant portion of her business revolved around selling skincare products, particularly anti-aging ones. However, she confesses that she never washes her face. She rarely wears makeup, which eliminates the need for face washes, and when she does, she simply rinses her face with water. The only skincare products she uses are a light moisturizer with sunscreen and an eye cream.

According to Lisa, her reason for not washing her face is to preserve her skin's acid mantle. The acid mantle is a protective layer made up of sweat and oily secretions that acts as a barrier against environmental damage, bacteria, and infections. By not washing her face with soap daily, she keeps this layer intact and avoids having to moisturize her skin excessively. The acid mantle efficiently preserves the skin's natural moisture.

Lisa concludes her message by encouraging viewers to try this method for just one day and witness the surprising results. She confidently states that her skin, at 54 years old, has fewer wrinkles than expected, attributing this to her skincare routine. Many people who have tried her tip thanked her and reported positive effects, with one person expressing relief and another feeling pleasantly surprised by the outcome.