Top five shampoos in Israel 2024

Hair. It is foundational to our puny human existence, and it proves to be a focal point of many of our more vain, self-indulgent campaigns time and time again.

Hair products have officially joined this column, and they are a welcome addition. And what better way to kick them off than with a review of the most essential hair product: shampoo.

The earliest evidence of shampoo use, a practice that has transcended time and cultures, comes from the Indus Valley civilization (now Pakistan and India). There, soap nuts would be ground up, mixed with water, and used to clean the hair and skin – like those men’s two-in-one shampoo and body soaps (yuck!).

Ancient Romans and Greeks, on the other hand, would take a wider variation with their soap ingredients, predominantly adding olive oil.

Today’s products show much more variety, and with that come more narrowed intentions. Shampoo is not just for washing anymore; it is also for increasing volume, maintaining hair color, strengthening follicles, battling frizz, or moisturizing.

THE TOP shampoos in Israel in 2024. (credit: Companies mentioned)

With that in mind, here are this year’s top shampoos in Israel, ranked based on application, feel of the hair when it’s dry, and scent.

Best Overall

Kérastase Genesis Bain Hydra-Fortifiant Shampoo

NIS 120 | 250 ml.

When it comes to this shampoo, a little goes a long way. Usually, it would put me on edge, as it can indicate some bad ingredients, but this shampoo made my hair feel particularly strong. I recommend it for those whose hair is prone to breakage. It kicks in that extra moisture while maintaining hair health.

www.kerastase.co.il

Best Anti-Frizz

John Frieda Frizz Ease Brazilian Sleep Frizz Immunity Shampoo

NIS 40 | 250 ml.

The first thing I noticed about this shampoo was how pleasant it was to apply. It goes on easily and breaks through to every layer of hair, and that’s crucial for a product that needs to reach and cleanse the surface of your scalp. It has a beautiful yet not overwhelming scent, and the hair feels strong and looks shiny after use. The price is very budget-friendly, too.

shop.super-pharm.co.il

Best Scent

Garnier Fructis Pineapple Hair Food Shampoo

NIS 15 | 350 ml.

This shampoo’s scent blew me away. It has strong tropical, fruity notes that will make people turn to you as you pass them and inhale deeply. Who wouldn’t want to be that person? It leaves hair feeling enriched and shiny. Plus, if it hadn’t entered this list for the scent, it would do so for the price.

www.garnier.co.il

Best Ingredients

L’Oréal Paris Metal Detox Professional Shampoo

NIS 92 | 300 ml.

L’Oréal’s Metal Detox line has made one heck of a first impression with this product. The first thing I noticed was the lack of scent. While the scent is nearly unnoticeable – something that often causes me to infer that it is healthier for the hair – in this case, I was right because the impact on the hair is immediate.

When you look at the ingredient list, one thing stands out – or rather, stands out because of its absence: sodium lauryl sulfate. SLS and SLES are very common in shampoos as foaming agents, but they can also cause irritation and an itchy scalp. The lack of either is pleasing. With vibrant colors and hair feeling more taut and robust, this shampoo made me smile and nod with approval.

shop.super-pharm.co.il

Best for Oily Roots

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Hydra (Hyaluronic) Shampoo

NIS 16 | 500 ml.

This gentle shampoo lathers like a charm and smells delicately floral. A little goes a long way, and with such a large bottle, you’ll be using it for a while. I highly recommend this product for oily roots, since it can thoroughly clean while not irritating the skin.

shop.super-pharm.co.il