New summer products that promise to infuse your body and soul

After some unpredictable weather, summer has descended upon us with its usual array of challenges – sweltering heat, relentless humidity, and the lingering haze of pollution. But fret not! In my quest to conquer the Israeli summer while staying cool and collected, I’ve unearthed a treasure trove of new products that promise to infuse your body and soul with a much-needed breath of freshness.

Care to join me on this refreshing journey?

Spotless

L’Oréal Paris just released Bright Reveal, their latest skin wizardry to zap dark spots faster and more efficiently. Packed with niacinamide, the superstar of the B vitamin squad, this lineup tackles sun-induced spots, acne’s parting gifts, and even those hormonal mood swings (on your face, of course).

There are three key products in the new series. Niacinamide Serum, the 10% niacinamide powerhouse, armed with amino acids, turns your skin into a radiant beacon in just one application. NIS 120. Then there’s the Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 50, your daily shield against UV nasties that also moonlights as a dark spot magician. Keep that glow on for NIS 120.

And hold onto your hats for the Groundbreaking Peeling Mask. It’s like a spa day in a tube, blending Alpha, Beta, and Poly Hydroxy Acids with niacinamide to buff away scars, acne marks, and dark spots. Pro-level results, right at home. Available exclusively at Super-Pharm for NIS 120. So, want to play hide and seek with your dark spots? Visit your friendly neighborhood pharmacy or hop online to Super-Pharm because Bright Reveal is here to make your skin sing!

Start young

Introducing Kiehl’s Super Multi-Corrective Soft Cream – your new BFF against aging, minus the drama. Designed for combination to oily skin, it’s like a summer breeze for your face – lightweight, gel-textured, and totally oil-free. In a nutshell, this gem fights seven signs of aging like a pro. Think firming, lifting, and making wrinkles wave goodbye. Plus, it boosts your glow game and evens out the texture, all without that greasy aftermath. Perfect for when you want your skin to feel refreshed, not like you just applied fries on your face.

Kiehl’s cream is formulated with ProxylaneGX to tighten things up, Adenosine to keep that collagen strong, and Capryloyl Glycine to keep oils in check – because matte is where it’s at.

So, whether you’re hitting up Kiehl’s store or Super-Pharm’s online lair, grab your jar of youth for NIS 319 (50 ml.) or NIS 399 (75 ml.). Because aging gracefully shouldn’t mean glowing like a disco ball.

Nature’s miracle

Weleda has introduced a new line – Pomegranate Miracle, where science meets skincare with a splash of nature’s sass. Weleda, the OG of organic skincare (over 100 years and counting), drops a bombshell: peptides from maca root and pomegranate seed oil, here to tighten, renew, and give your skin that va-va-voom glow. This lineup isn’t playing games – there’s a serum to make skin glow, a day cream that battles blue light (no more Instagram-induced pigmentation!), and a night cream that works harder than your insomnia. Weleda even has your eyes covered with a cream that fights puffiness and dark circles – like it’s your personal bodyguard.

But wait, there’s more. For those extra parched days (or nights), there’s an oil that’s like a big drink of water for your face, packed with more plant oils than a trendy salad. It’s the kind of skincare lineup that screams, “I woke up like this... flawless!”

Get your Weleda Pomegranate fix at your favorite pharmacy chains or nature stores.

Keep skin well fed

Get ready to glow with Estée Lauder’s Nutritious Collection, where skincare meets science – thanks to Nutri-genomics, a fancy term for feeding your face like a champ. Meet the Nutri-9 Complex, a superhero blend of nine mega-nutrients sourced straight from Mother Nature’s pantry. It’s like a smoothie for your skin, minus the kale.

Got pores the size of potholes? Redness that rivals a sunburn on a snowy day? Fear not! Estée Lauder’s got your face, with its Nutritious lineup. From a foamy cleanser that moonlights as a weekly mask (because who doesn’t love a multi-tasker? 125 ml. NIS 140), to a moisturizing essence that’s basically a tall glass of water for your skin (200 ml. NIS 170), each product is packed with enough goodness to make your skin sing.

And let’s talk innovation – green chemistry, recycled packaging, it’s like they’re saving the planet one glow-up at a time. Whether you’re battling oily shine or just want skin that sparkles, Nutritious Collection is your ticket to complexion perfection. Grab yours at Ayalon Mall or online because it’s time to feed your face with some serious skincare sass.

For your eyes only

The Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye by Shiseido is like my personal wrinkle bodyguard, fortified with new-age tech that battles those sneaky fine lines faster than you can say “wrinkle-free wonder.” Armed with the Kombu-Bounce Botanical Complex, the cream is like a green smoothie for the eye area, packed with algae extracts that hydrate like they’re on a mission.

Plus, it has the Aqua Peptide Complex that tightens up the delicate skin gently. Let’s not forget the ReNeuraRED Technology, which is so sci-fi, it’s practically from the future – it’s like your skin’s personal hype squad, boosting resilience against wrinkles.

It also has Carnosine, the new kid on the block, here to fight off aging like a superhero. Think of it as your skin’s sidekick, battling UV rays and keeping skin looking as fresh as a cucumber. So, say hello to smoother, radiant eyes in just five days. NIS 420. Available now at Super-Pharm, Hamashbir, Be, and online at Lilit.co.il. Because when it comes to skincare, why settle for anything less than superhero status?

Sweeter than wine

Looking for the sweetest pout in town? Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick broke the Internet, and now it’s got a sibling – Pink Honey. It’s like having two flavors of your favorite ice cream – why choose when you can have both? Black Honey took over TikTok with its magical blend of colors that flatter everyone. It’s been MIA online, turning lipstick shopping into a quest worthy of a blockbuster movie.

But fear not because now Pink Honey has come to town. It’s like adding a twist to a classic – same creamy goodness but with a soft pink hue that’s as dreamy as a sunset. So, which honey are you? Are you more of a mysterious, sultry Black Honey kind of person, or are you leaning toward the playful charm of Pink Honey? Either way, your lips are in for a treat. Grab yours at Super-Pharm, Hamashbir, or online because the buzz is real! NIS 119.

Passion and allure

Jean Paul Gaultier’s iconic Scandal fragrance series recently welcomed two new perfumes: Scandal Absolu, for women and for men.

Scandal Absolu Parfum Concentrate for Women goes on a journey of unforgettable nights infused with passion and allure. This new perfume blends the sensuality of tuberose with the richness of black fig and sandalwood, creating a daring and captivating fragrance. Fragrance family: amber chypre encased in a deep amber gold bottle, adorned with a cap depicting a pair of legs in mid-air, a playful homage to Gaultier’s provocative designs. NIS 515 for 80 ml.

The new Scandal Absolu Parfum Concentrate for Men is crafted for the essence of masculinity. This perfume combines notes of mirabelle plum and sensual sandalwood with woody tones of chestnut wood, evoking an intoxicating and fiery aroma. Fragrance family: gourmand-woody presented in a deep gold bottle with a geometric masculine design, crowned with a regal cap, adding glamour and boldness fit for the king of the night. NIS 485 for 100 ml.

Shine on

GA-DE is lighting up lips everywhere with its new Glowgleam lipstick series – because who doesn’t love a little shine and hydration? These lipsticks keep lips moisturized and glowing through all the ups and downs of daily life. The immediate effect? Soft, smooth, and radiant lips with added sheer tint. With 87% natural ingredients, it’s like a healthy snack for your pout. Plus, enriched with sesame seed extract, it’s the marathon runner of lip moisturizers, keeping hydration locked in for the long haul.

And the shades are scrumptious. From Marshmallow to Sour Apple, each one gives you that perfect hint of color that says, “Oh, this old thing? Just woke up like this.”

Oh, and did we mention it’s cruelty-free? So your lips can shine guilt-free. With magnetic packaging that’s as slick as the lipstick inside, it’s the glam squad your makeup bag deserves. Get your Glowgleam for NIS 109 at selected pharmacies and online at www.gade.co.il. Because when your lips glow, you shine.

A daily dose of health

Tnuva has launched Tnuva+, the new MVP in refrigerated aisles with its lineup of functional shots. These little bottles of oomph are like a daily dose of superhero juice, packed with fruity goodness and a kick of functional ingredients that’ll have you feeling like a million bucks.

Take, for instance, Ginger Boost, the ultimate blend of apple, ginger, and lemon – perfect for when you need a spicy pick-me-up. Or Ginger, Lemon, and Honey Boost, a sweet concoction that makes bees jealous. And let’s not forget Turmeric Boost, a citrusy zing with apple, orange, lemon, and the golden touch of turmeric. Feeling health-forward? Matcha Boost has apple, kiwi, lemon, lime, mint, matcha, spirulina, and safflower.

These shots aren’t just tasty; they’re packed with superhero ingredients like ginger for strength, turmeric for peacekeeping, and matcha for antioxidant action. Plus, they’re kosher-certified by Badatz Beit Yosef, so you can sip with peace of mind. Find them chilling in fridges across the country, at NIS 7.70 – NIS 9.90 a pop. Why settle for just juice when you can get the plus?

Drink more water

Brita, renowned for its water filtration expertise, unveils a new era of sustainability and taste with its latest lineup of eco-friendly water jugs and advanced filters. The new-generation filters are designed to handle varying water hardness levels, ensuring that your beverages taste just right, whether hot or cold, while extending the lifespan of your appliances. The Maxtra pro-1-In-All filter is the star of the show, combining taste, protection, and performance with a 50% increase in filtration capacity and finer particle capture. It’s like upgrading your water to VIP status.

This filter uses MicroFlow technology to banish odors and taste-altering substances, making it ideal for Israel’s hard water. Plus, it’s environmentally friendly, with 50% bio-based plastic. BRITA'S latest eco-friendly water jug. (credit: Brita)

The eco-style bottle steals the spotlight with its sleek design and smart indicator display that glows like a traffic light to signal when it’s filter-changing time. Made from even more bio-based plastic (60%), it’s a sustainable solution that reduces single-use plastic bottle waste.

With prices starting at NIS 129 for the MAXTRA PRO filters and a launch package offering the eco-style bottle with filters for NIS 249, Brita makes quality water accessible, as well as eco-friendly.

From deep waters

Pushing culinary boundaries, Master Chef dives into the sea with its new Crunchy Seaweed Snack. Perfect for vegans and adventurous taste buds alike, these individual packs of oceanic goodness will take you straight into the sea. Each 5-gram pack is a tiny treasure chest of flavor, ideal for snacking or spicing up your salads and soups – and even cocktails. Who knew seaweed could be so versatile? It’s like having a mini sea breeze in every bite.

And it’s not just a snack; it’s a health kick, too. Seaweed is a superhero packed with immune-boosting powers and cholesterol-lowering magic. It’s like a gym session for your taste buds and your health. Plus, it’s kid-friendly because every little pirate deserves a healthy snack that’s as fun as it is nutritious. Grab a pack of these oceanic delights for NIS 25.90 for a pack of nine snacks. Available at select stores across the country. Kosher-certified by Badatz Beit Yosef.

Sweet comforts

Tasa+ is stirring up excitement with its new Bakery Box collections, perfect for every occasion from birthdays to cozy gatherings or simply treating yourself. Each box is a treasure trove of delights curated exclusively for Tasa+ lovers. Here, one can indulge in a variety of treats, such as donuts bursting with flavors and fillings, classic chocolate chip cookies, and elegant eclairs. And the Cookie Pies are crafted with American-style dough and filled with decadent surprises like Snickers, Oreos, and Lotus.

If you want to add a sip to savor alongside, there’s Blendi – a dreamy milk beverage topped with whipped cream, available in flavors like Cheesecake and Strawberries or Salted Caramel and Coffee. Vegans can delight too, with vegan-friendly Blendi and Cookie Pie options. Prices start from NIS 151, making these boxes a deliciously easy choice for any occasion. Visit the stores or order through Wolt to experience these irresistible Bakery Boxes firsthand.

Packed with protein

Herbalife, a leader in nutrition and healthy living, launches a new protein bar: H24 Achieve, part of the new Herbalife24 sports series. The new H24 Achieve protein bar is suitable for anyone in need of supportive sports nutrition, whether they are just starting their fitness journey, are gym enthusiasts, or endurance athletes in need of protein.

Protein is one of the key nutrients that help achieve fitness goals. It plays a crucial role in muscle recovery after exercise and helps maintain and grow muscles. The H24 Achieve bar is ideal post-workout for those looking to achieve their fitness goals with a high-quality, protein-rich, convenient product. It allows for easy replenishment of energy and protein even when on the go. NIS 116 for a pack of six bars. Available on the company’s website (through distributors): herbalife.co.il.

The Scottish legacy

Hakerem Imports announced that it has begun distributing the popular blended Scotch whisky Cutty Sark, produced by La Martiniquaise, the fifth-largest company in the world in whisky production. Smoother than most of the scotches in its price range, Cutty Sark whisky is made from 40 single malts, among the finest produced in Scotland, honoring its Scottish origin through its quality processing and the expertise of master blender Steven Woodcock.

Cutty Sark began its journey in 1923, with a dream of becoming a global brand, focusing initially on the United States. The whisky is named after the fastest tea clipper ship in business at that time, Cutty Sark. The yellow label, which started as a printing mistake, quickly captured the world’s attention, making Cutty Sark one of the most popular blended whiskies in the United States.

Cutty Sark is the world’s first Scotch whisky to sell a million cases in the United States. The whisky is aged in American and European oak barrels, is light to drink, and has a lighter color and aromas of wood, vanilla, subtle smoke, and fruitiness, combining all these qualities together. Cutty Sark also blends well in cocktails.

Kosher-certified. Recommended price NIS 29.90 for 200 ml.; NIS 79.90 for 700 ml.; and NIS 99.90 for 1,000 ml. Available at retail chains and specialty stores.