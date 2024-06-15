With prizes totaling NIS 130,000, the Jerusalem Grand Chess Championship to kick off in September

As antisemitism rises across the globe and Jewish competitors face concerns over participation in events outside of Israel, the Israeli Chess Federation announced that a two-day Grand Chess Championship would be held in Jerusalem, in a statement announced on Monday.

The event is scheduled for September 24-25, 2024, and will feature ten of the world’s top chess players. The Championship is a result of a collaboration between the Culture and Sport Ministry, the Jerusalem Municipality, the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry, and the Jerusalem Development Authority.

The Championship’s highlight will include ten world-class chess players, including a top world champion as well as leading Israeli players. There will be an open rapid chess championship that invites participants from Israel and around the world – this open tournament will offer prizes totaling 130,000 NIS.

The event will be concluded by a massive simultaneous chess event, where 1,000 players of all ages will compete at the same time.

Different tables will feature tributes to Israeli figures

In light of the ongoing war, the Championship will highlight current events at various tables, such as tributes to Israel’s heroes, women in conflict, wounded IDF soldiers, and the hostages held in Gaza. World Chess Championship. (credit: Israel Chess Federation)

The Israeli Chess Federation has kept the names of international participants confidential, but assured that they are globally recognized players. Head of the Israeli Chess Federation, Gil Boruchovsky noted, "This unique chess event will bring all the major names in chess to Israel, allowing Israeli players to participate and giving Israeli children a chance to be part of one of the world's largest simultaneous games."

Dr. Zvika Barkai, Chairman of the Israeli Chess Federation, stated, "The support from the Culture and Sport Ministry led by Minister Miki Zohar, the Jerusalem Municipality under Mayor Moshe Lion, and the Jerusalem Development Authority has enabled us to create such a significant event even in these challenging times. It is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the world of chess, present Israel and the Israeli people in their full glory, and strengthen our international connections."