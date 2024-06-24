The top 5 blushes of 2024

Have you ever seen those medieval paintings of pale-as-a-ghost women with no facial structure whatsoever?Alternatively, have you ever seen Ghostface?

Both have one thing in common: a lack of defined blushed cheekbones.

Blush is an essential product in all makeup wearers’ arsenals. It provides definition and femininity and, when manipulated strategically, can change the appearance of one’s facial structure.

It may sound a little Little Mermaid-y, but in 2023 archaeologists found blush, alongside eye shadows, tucked into oyster shells.

The tints and powders were found in the ancient Roman city of Aizanoi in Turkey’s Kutahya province. The archaeological team had been excavating 2,000-year-old shops in the city’s marketplace. Flormar Mood Booster Blush (credit: Companies mentioned)

But even more recently, who doesn’t remember their mothers in the 1990s – at least, anyone my age – dabbing some lipstick on their cheeks in the car at a red light, then rubbing it in?

The blush products on the market today make the old oyster or lipstick tricks null and void. There’s still a wide range for everyone, though I can’t promise seafood-scented blushes.

The products herein have been ranked according to pigment, application, appearance, and longevity.

Best Overall

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Glow Blush

NIS 219

This blush practically oozes luxury. The texture is soft and cream-like despite being powdered, and the pigment is delicate but builds easily. Luxury brands mean simple but refined products, and this blush exemplifies that concept.

Once applied, it will not budge. The finish as well is “nature enhanced”; in other words, Natalie Portman or Gal Gadot may look like that naturally, but we petty humans here on planet Earth need something extra to make it happen, and this product is it.

Best Stick Blush

Adah Lazorgan Makeup Stick Blush

NIS 119

Adah Lazorgan needs no more introduction in this column. This product is my new obsession. This time, it is because it is of such high quality not often found in Israel. It’s an item that you ask a relative going to the US or Europe to buy for you, a specific shade written down on a Post-it note.

Best Liquid Blush

Flormar Mood Booster Blush

NIS 49.90

Liquid blushes are all the hype these days. Flormar’s product does not disappoint. The formula is thin, allowing it to soak into the skin seamlessly (with and without foundation), and it blends outward very well, creating a delicate, natural glow without much weight to it.

I highly recommend this product, in particular for those who want to go with little to no makeup and are looking for something that they can pile on before a night out or smudge on to enhance their otherwise bare face.

Best Budget Blush

Bestie Lip & Cheek Melt

NIS 30

I’ll be honest: This was my first time encountering the Bestie brand, but after testing this lovely little product, I’m about to become besties with Bestie. This lip and cheek tint is surprisingly soft and delicate upon first touch, and it blends flawlessly with foundation-less skin for a nice, natural, rosy appearance.

I recommend it for those who believe “less is more” regarding makeup. At least on my pale face, I liked the shade Grace the most; I looked a little sunburned but in a flattering way. Bonus points for the pleasant scent, like freshly baked cookies.

Best Powder Blush

Pupa Wonder Me Blush

NIS 79

This blush is delicate but buildable. The feel is lovely: still powdery, no illusions, but not heavy or chunky, but rather light and airy. If you want a radiant-from-within appearance, this is the blush for you.

The pigments are gentle and slightly glittery, only improved by the agreeable ingredient, namely hyaluronic acid. This product is highly unlikely to make sensitive skin break out.

