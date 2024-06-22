Israeli yogis dedicate sun salutations to Gaza hostage Carmel Gat during International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day, which took place this year in Israel on Thursday, was dedicated in many places across the country to raise awareness for the return of Israeli hostage Carmel Gat, who has been held in Hamas captivity since Hamas's October 7 attacks on southern Israel.

According to testimonies of former hostages who were held in Hamas captivity, Gat used to provide hostages with guided yoga exercises and meditation.

Yoga at the Tel Aviv port to honor Carmel and call for her release

One of the yoga events that took place to raise awareness for Gat took place at the Tel Aviv port during sunset. The event took place for the 15th consecutive year in collaboration with "EllaYoga,” and included traditional sun salutations and meditations to the sounds of Tibetan bowls.

Gat’s family has been active in advocating for her release, and have organized several events, including yoga and meditation gatherings. In January, the Israel Museum hosted a public yoga session, which was attended by Gat’s family. International Yoga Day at the Tel Aviv Port, with yoga and meditation to honor Gaza hostage Carmel Gat. (credit: GUY YEHIELI)

An additional yoga session was held in New York City in January. Family members that were present at the event spoke about Gat’s care for others through her work as an occupational therapist.

Hannah Brown and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.