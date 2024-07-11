Hidden in plain sight: Eden Golan reveals the wig that saved her life in Sweden

Eden Golan, Israel’s 2024 representative to the Eurovision Song Contest last May, is known for the reddish-pink streaks that adorn her long hair, but she revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that she covered her trademark tresses with a blonde wig when traveling around Malmo, Sweden, where the competition was held – to save her life.

Alongside a photo of herself in a blonde wig and glasses – which she doesn’t normally wear – she wrote: “It’s been exactly two months since the Eurovision Song Contest, and as I was scrolling through my camera roll the other night, I came across this pic and wanted to share it with you guys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EDEN GOLAN (@golaneden)

"At the moment, I thought it was funny but didn’t realize how scary and dangerous it really was. Many people know that we were surrounded by the best security but didn’t know about those moments when I had to dress up for the little time we did spend outside the hotel.

"It’s sad that we have returned to a time where a Jewish Israeli woman has to hide parts of her identity to avoid being harmed. It’s definitely a moment I will never forget for the rest of my life. I know there are better days ahead of us❤️️” While all’s well that ends well for the willowy warbler, who came in fifth overall and second in audience voting despite widespread calls for her to be kicked out of the competition because she was representing Israel, back in May she was fighting not only for her place in the final standings, but to stay alive.

Eden Golan, Israel's participant in the Eurovision competition arrives to the Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv, May 12, 2024 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Golan, her entourage, and the entire Israeli delegation were guarded by Israel’s General Security Service, also known as Shin Bet, at an unprecedented level the agency dubbed “Operation Hurricane,” after the official Israeli song, “Hurricane,” that Golan performed.

The song commemorated the massacre of more than 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 250 by Hamas from southern Israel on October 7, including at the Nova Music Festival. Security officials did all they could to ensure that no Israelis fell victim to terrorists while competing in Eurovision, and Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet, personally visited Malmo to inspect the security arrangements ahead of the contest.

Other measures to ensure Golan's safety

Golan and her delegation were advised to stay in their hotel rooms when not competing or rehearsing, even though, as with the Olympics, the competition is meant to be an opportunity for the young contestants to mingle and explore the host city. Following the competition, a Shin Bet official told Ynet: "Ensuring the safety of the Israeli delegation during wartime was a victory for Eden and for the entire country. Despite the threats, protests, and tense atmosphere, the operation ended as best as it could have." Despite the threats, Golan conducted herself with preternatural poise throughout the contest, winning praise from around the world. While Israel has no official royalty, unofficially, Golan has proved herself worthy of the title, “Queen of Hearts,” which Princess Diana once said she aspired to be. The picture she posted of herself in her disguise and her insouciant expression also show how playful she is and how she can rock many different looks. Perhaps some director will be inspired to cast her in a rom-com, where disguises are often part of the plot.