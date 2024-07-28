Discover Jerusalem’s hidden rooftop gems: Unparalleled views and experiences

Jerusalem isn’t known for its rooftops. But they’re there – albeit few and far between. And as someone who loves a great view, I was determined to experience all of them.

Head to the capital and take in the breathtaking views of the Old City to see how the past, present, and future are melding together in magical Jerusalem.

Mamilla Hotel, a short stroll to the Old City walls, Jaffa Gate, the Mamilla Avenue Mall and more, effortlessly blends new, timeless, classic, and contemporary together for an unforgettable stay situated at the forefront of Jerusalem’s rich cultural heritage. Designed in collaboration with world-renowned architects Moshe Safdie and Piero Lissoni, Mamilla exemplifies minimalist elegance and creates an indoor-outdoor feel with its stunning use of Jerusalem Stone, offering a bit of escapism from the city’s bustling streets.

Using vibrant colors to inspire belief in better days

When you’re not seeing the sites, take advantage of the holistic well-being center Akasha (side note: the massages are divine, as is the hammam), the state-of-the-art gym and from now until September, the Shades of Hope exhibition just one floor below the lobby. Showcasing artists’ interpretations of October 7, what’s displayed emphasizes pain, loss, and uncertainty while bringing hope for the future of the nation. The showcase features diverse works in painting, photography, sculpture, and mixed media, using vibrant colors to convey light and optimism, inspiring belief in better days. THE MAMILLA pedestrian mall in Jerusalem with the Old City in the background. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

But perhaps the real gem is what’s upstairs. Starting at 6 p.m., head to the Rooftop Outdoor Lounge & Restaurant to situate yourself high above the city to enjoy a magnificent view of Jaffa Gate, the fresh Jerusalem breeze, and casual al fresco dining. Sip on a generous selection of Israeli-born wines and dine on the kosher, meat-forward menu that features juicy rib-eye, fresh salads, pastas, and daily specials including bluefin tuna tartar. Also available for private events, the rooftop at Mamilla Hotel is a treasure not to be missed.

11 King Solomon St.; Sunday - Thursday 6-11 p.m.; Friday 6-10 p.m.; Shabbat menu (cold dishes); Saturday 1-10 p.m. Shabbat menu (cold dishes); Instagram: @rooftop.mamilla

Activities with a view

Even during trying times, the magic of Jerusalem lives on. Take it all in, one rooftop as a time.

Hands-down my favorite view of Jerusalem is atop The Austrian Hospice, a historic pilgrimage hotel nestled in the Muslim Quarter and open for the public. Their rooftop, named the Schwester Bernadette Terasse, offers magnificent views of the Old City, the Temple Mount, and all the way up to the Mount of Olives. On a clear day you may even catch a glimpse of the mountains of Jordan in the distance. Photo ops here are endless. The rooftop is accessible for a small fee – NIS 5 per person, and free entry for guests of the guest house. Once you’re done snapping memories, head downstairs to Café Triest for a taste of Viennese coffee-house culture.

37 Via Dolorosa St.; Daily 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; www.austrianhospice.com/en/

For those looking to indulge, The Notre Dame Rooftop Cheese and Wine Restaurant offers one of the most spectacular views across the Jerusalem skyline, paired with a top-notch selection of imported cheese and wine. It’s the ideal place to relax after a day of touring, enjoying the sunset over the Old City. The restaurant features indoor and outdoor dining, with over 40 gourmet cheeses and an extensive wine list of over 60 vintages, including Notre Dame’s private label wine. Guests can enjoy cheese platters, fondues, a varied menu of appetizers, main dishes, and homemade pastries.

3 Hatsanhanim, Monday-Saturday 4:30-11 p.m.; rooftop@notredamecenter.org; Instagram: @cheeseandwine.rooftop

More eating and drinking awaits at a refreshing pop-up by Jerusalem eatery Adom, taking over the Brown JLM Mamilla Hotel’s rooftop for the summer months through October with its “Adom on the Roof” concept. Pop by to nosh on cuisine including meat and veg, premium cocktails poolside, and stunning sunset views. Look out for a more permanent Adom restaurant coming to the city center in the near future.

41 Hillel, 6th Floor; Monday-Saturday 6-10 p.m.; Instagram: @adom.rest

Lauren Gumport is an avid traveler, travel writer, and VP of Communications at travel tech start-up, Faye Travel Insurance. Her travel tips have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BuzzFeed and more. Follow her on Instagram @Gumport.