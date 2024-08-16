Wartime fashion: The new trends in Israeli fashion post-October 7

These are the trends making their way into Israel’s fashion world.

Of course, as current events change, the dynamic heart of Israeli fashion continues to pulse in response.

Israel's fashion trends

COLOR! – Israelis want to brighten their moods with color. As our military reservists return for respite, they veer away from drab olive and khaki, celebrating their individuality instead.

Identity dressing – In Israel, that means prayers, slogans, the Star of David, maps of Israel, yellow ribbons for the hostages, and Gaza border community names incorporated onto clothing; these are also driving jewelry design since Oct. 7. People want to wear their nation’s symbols proudly. Tattoos are also reflecting this trend.

Military functionality – While soldiers choose not to dress in military clothes when off duty, non-military women are looking for a powerful presence with more pockets, Velcro, and functionality. According to one industrial designer, some designers are using tactical fabric for civilian clothes. Pockets, zippers, Velcro, and chains are all part of this look.

CHARMS TO ribbons: Once upon a time (before Oct. 7), Tel Aviv’s Elad Casting was a factory that manufactured charms for charm bracelets. Since Oct. 7, the factory has been transformed into a melange of dog tags and Magen Davids. (credit: ELAD CASTING)

Yael Harris Resnick, designer of the HERO/Gibor olive-green identity T-shirt, says there was a shortage in the country of olive-green fabric, and she had to scour the country to find a manufacturer for her shirts.

Fashion to accommodate disability – Just as accessibility is becoming more important and integral to home design to accommodate wounded soldiers, fashion marketing and design is becoming more inclusive for the disabled. Fashion companies like Renuar and Fix are featuring amputees in their advertising, and brands such as Palta and Mikita are creating fashions to accommodate the disabled.

Diaspora empowered – Israeli fashion designers in the Diaspora are creating empowering looks as citizens run scared. Ironically, consumers are buying more black and less color, since Jewish women are not broadcasting overt signs of their Jewishness.

Outside of Israel, fashion experts are reporting more red, green, and black making their way into the fashion palette. Fashion writer Jené Luciani Sena, a bestselling fashion author, notes: “Runway collections from emerging designers are showcasing chains, leather, tattered, almost war-torn-like clothing, and an overall ‘unpolished’ look, which definitely points to the turmoil currently happening in the world.

“Mixed media and androgyny also continue to be a trend. We are breaking fashion norms and showing that the world is not perfect, and neither are we.”

Comfort dressing – As people experience more stress, some are comfort-eating. More plus-size and one-size-fits-all clothes are being created to accommodate the extra pounds.

Several designers say that people are looking for clothes that they don’t have to think about. With the possibility of a siren sounding and sending people scurrying into bomb shelters, some designers are responding by producing clothes that are easy to wear, run, or sleep in.