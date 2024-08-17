Music executive Scooter Braun honored by ADL for bringing Nova exhibition to US audiences

Music executive Scooter Braun will be honored and recognized by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for his efforts in bringing the Nova Music Festival Exhibition to audiences in the United States, the NGO announced on Thursday.

Braun will be recognized at the 30th anniversary ADL Concert Against Hate at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC in November.

“Since October 7, Scooter Braun has used his platform and voice to share stories of survivors, advocate for the return of hostages, and educate his followers and the public about the horrific events that day,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “At a time when some were trying to explain away or even deny the atrocities that took place at the Nova Music Festival, Braun was working tirelessly to ensure this exhibit was seen by countless people across America, giving them the painful but essential experience of staring directly into the face of hate and finding the resolve to fight it.”

The exhibition, titled 6:29 AM: the Moment the Music Stood Still, "powerfully chronicles the October 7 massacre at the Nova Music Festival in Israel," the ADL said. "The Nova exhibition serves as a wide, in-depth remembrance of the 405 people killed, 45 people kidnapped, and a tribute to those that survived the largest massacre in music history and the deadliest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust."

Exhibition traveling from east to west coast

The exhibition is coming to Los Angeles on Saturday after it was shown in New York City, where it received an extended run after tickets were selling out. Overall, 113,000 people visited the exhibition in Manhattan in a period of three months. Eli Beer and Scooter Braun at United Hatzalah Gala. March 20, 2024. (credit: Courtesy of Magic Pix)

Braun said that "alongside Joe Teplow, Josh Kadden, and the amazing organizers of Nova, we were able to bring this exhibit to fruition in New York, and now Los Angeles. Our goal is to have all people see themselves through their own love of music and live concerts."

Braun also noted the importance of not looking away from the events that transpired on that dark Saturday. Braun had also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.