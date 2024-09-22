Chic elegance by the coast: The Sheraton Grand Tel Aviv Hotel experience

The Sheraton Grand Tel Aviv is an ideal choice for a refreshing urban getaway close to home. Situated along the vibrant promenade by the coastline, this elegant, recently renovated hotel offers a serene ambiance of gold and blue, creating a calming atmosphere for guests. All with stunning sea views and easy access to Tel Aviv’s beaches, cultural attractions, and nightlife.

The Sheraton Grand’s location is one of the best of Tel Aviv. Situated along the promenade, it provides easy access to the beach and is within walking distance of many of the city’s attractions, restaurants, and nightlife venues.

The Sheraton Grand has recently undergone refurbishment, featuring a small yet pleasant lobby that offers stunning sea views. As part of the Marriott chain, it upholds high standards of quality and service. Guests are greeted by the inspiring lyrics of “Imagine” by John Lennon displayed along the path to the four modern elevators, which are controlled from the outside and arrive quickly, ensuring minimal wait times. This combination of thoughtful design and contemporary amenities enhances the overall guest experience, making it a welcoming and visually appealing entry point to the hotel.

Rooms and suites

The Sheraton Grand Tel Aviv features a total of 320 rooms and suites, including a variety of options such as Deluxe Queen Rooms with balconies and sea views, King Premium Sea View Guest Rooms, and spacious suites. Each room is thoughtfully designed for comfort and equipped with modern amenities, including flat-screen TVs, climate control, and espresso machines.

During our stay at the Sheraton Grand Tel Aviv, we enjoyed one of the luxurious one-bedroom suites that blend comfort and elegance. Our spacious accommodation showcased tasteful decor with subtle touches of blue and green that harmonized beautifully with the stunning sea views visible through floor-to-ceiling windows in both the bedroom and living area. We were treated to panoramic views of both the vibrant city and the serene Mediterranean Sea from our suite. THE SHERATON GRAND Presidential Suite. (credit: AMIT GERON)

We experienced a restful night’s sleep in the bedroom, which featured a plush king-size bed adorned with high-quality linens. The sofa in the living area was opened for my adult son, who found it very comfortable – unlike other places where sofa beds can be less inviting. The suite boasts two well-appointed bathrooms, both finished in elegant marble with sophisticated black accents. One bathroom includes a relaxing bathtub, while the other offers a refreshing shower, catering to all preferences.

Modern amenities ensured a comfortable stay. We appreciated the wireless phone charger integrated into the bedside counter for added convenience. Ample closet space allowed us to unpack and feel at home, while a small dining table provided an ideal spot for in-room meals or work. To enhance the luxury experience, the suite came complete with soft bathrobes and slippers, perfect for lounging or preparing for a day by the sea. Every detail in this one-bedroom suite was designed to provide a sophisticated and comfortable stay in the heart of Tel Aviv.

Recreation

One of the hotel’s standout features is its wonderful pool area. We couldn’t stop admiring the view here. The outdoor pool is situated on a sun terrace that offers stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the nearby Gordon Beach and Marina in the north. It is designed for both relaxation and recreation, providing ample seating options, including sun loungers and shaded areas. The decor is inspired by the surroundings; the bar features a shed constructed from sea ropes that sway gently in the wind, evoking a maritime atmosphere.

The Sheraton Grand Tel Aviv has a well-equipped gym featuring new machines, catering to fitness enthusiasts. Guests enjoy easy access to the beach from the lower level, where complimentary towels are provided. During our visit at sunset, the beach was bustling with people, creating a lively atmosphere. In addition to the stunning views, outdoor sports such as beach volleyball add to the excitement, making it an ideal spot for both relaxation and activity.

The Sheraton Grand Tel Aviv offers a variety of kosher culinary experiences, including the main hotel restaurant, Surfside, the dairy Manara chef's fish restaurant, and the lobby sushi restaurant and bar, known as "&More," led by hotel chef Yehuda Amar, open during weekdays.

Surfside breakfast

The breakfast buffet at the Sheraton Grand Tel Aviv is remarkable, featuring a wide variety of options to satisfy every palate. The breakfast spread includes fresh salads that provide a refreshing start, complemented by an assortment of artisanal breads. Guests can indulge in a selection of high-quality cheeses and cold fish. THE SHERATON GRAND Hotel – a Tel Aviv institution. (credit: Sheraton Grand TA)

For those who prefer a personalized touch, the toast station and egg station are highlights of the buffet. The toast station is a creative addition, allowing guests to enjoy customized toasts with a variety of toppings. I was impressed by the egg station’s comprehensiveness and efficiency, as it served eggs quickly to ensure a satisfying experience.

The buffet also features a delightful sweet section, offering an array of cakes and pastries that are perfect for those with a sweet tooth. Fluffy pancakes are available as well. For a lighter option, guests can enjoy creamy yogurt with granola and fresh fruit, making it easy to find something for everyone.

To wash it all down, a selection of refreshing juices is provided, and the attentive waitstaff serve coffee directly to your table, adding a personal touch to the dining experience.

Breakfast is also served to outside guests for NIS 150, available for booking Monday through Thursday. Additionally, there’s a special deal for NIS 350 that includes breakfast along with pool entrance, providing an excellent opportunity to enjoy a full day of relaxation and indulgence. THE SHERATON GRAND Hotel – a Tel Aviv institution. (credit: Sheraton Grand TA)

Club executive lounge

Our suite included access to the Club Executive Lounge. The lounge features complimentary food and beverage options, a comfortable seating area, and stunning views of the surrounding area. It is limited to guests aged 18 and older, creating a serene ambiance. Throughout the day, the lounge serves light refreshments, including an assortment of cheeses, fruits, breads, cakes, and petit fours, along with a variety of hot and cold drinks. During mealtimes, light meals such as salads and warm dishes are also available.

We took advantage of this option and enjoyed supper there after spending the afternoon at the beach and pool. The lounge is beautifully designed and boasts a lovely view. There are plenty of seating areas, as well as books and board games for guests to enjoy. In the evening, the men played a game of backgammon while I savored a cup of tea with cookies and caught up on the news. The lounge also features private rooms and areas, allowing for small meetings without disturbances. This revision improves clarity, flow, and overall style while maintaining the original meaning.

Summary

Overall, the Sheraton Grand Tel Aviv offers an exceptional experience that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience, making it a perfect choice for anyone looking to enjoy the best of this vibrant city.

Sheraton Grand Tel Aviv, 115 Hayarkon Street, Tel Aviv, +972-3-521-1111

The writer was a guest of Sheraton Grand Tel Aviv.