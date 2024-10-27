Ramat Gan’s animal rescue and bonding farm

We are all familiar with the Safari in Ramat Gan. However, not too many people know that just north of the Safari entrance is another special place for animals. For the last two years, “Natural Bonds” has operated as a unique animal rescue farm.

Their project is mainly to rescue abused or neglected animals that have suffered in a variety of industries such as food, entertainment and even animal slavery. An example is donkeys.

Natural Bonds, a non-profit organization, focuses on livestock farm animals and does not deal with domestic pets such as cats and dogs, which have other organizations that take care of them. Suffering livestock animals are brought to the refuge usually in very poor shape, injured, sick, starved, and weak. At the center, they get excellent medical help and the majority recuperate after a while in their new safe surroundings. The refuge serves as the animals’ new home, and they can spend the rest of their life at the friendly site.

Home for both animals and people

Natural Bonds is not only a home for animals, however: It is also a home for people.

A second initiative, and no less important, is the welfare of the human people involved with Natural Bonds. Through creating an educational rehabilitation animal farm, this magical place welcomes people of all ages to learn, share, understand and renew the ancient bond with animals in the best way. The concept leads humans to be better to all beings.

For the last two years in Ramat Gan, “Natural Bonds” has operated as a unique animal rescue farm and focuses on livestock farm animals and does not deal with domestic pets such as cats and dogs. (credit: ITSIK MAROM) For the last two years in Ramat Gan, “Natural Bonds” has operated as a unique animal rescue farm. (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

With this in mind, Natural Bonds is expanding its activity to also serve as a center of “seeing the other.” The Ramat Gan Department of Education, in close cooperation with Natural Bonds, has organized over sixty classes to visit during the year. In addition to Ramat Gan, other schools in the country have sent young students to visit and learn at the rehabilitation educational farm.

It is easy to fall in love with this place, where hundreds of animals have been rescued, both physically and mentally. The whole family is welcome to this place of hope and rehabilitation.

For more info, go to https://www.naturalbonds.org.il/visit