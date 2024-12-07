For all of those who enjoy my regular archaeological reviews of makeup history, prepare to be sorely disappointed. This week’s special focus, highlighter, is not a product with a mysterious history to unveil. It does not go back thousands of years; in fact, it only goes back about 30.

Highlighter may not have been popular in ancient times, but it gained popularity in the 2010s like no one’s business. The number of preteens you saw going to your local pharmacy to buy those half-moon palettes of highlighter-contour combos was obscene. I do not hasten to admit that even I was intrigued.

But highlighter has since advanced, and the products now are less harsh and more refined, each intending to provide the wearer with a different look, from a natural glow to a glamorous sparkle.

The following products were ranked by their shade options, application, and overall appearance. Best highlighters of 2024 in Israel (credit: Companies mentioned)

Best Overall: Maybelline New York Sunkisser Blush

4.7 ml. | NIS 50

This is the first time I have ever reviewed a product for a use that was not originally intended, but trust me, it’s worth it. Although this is a line of blushes, I found that shade 03: Sol Search is more of a glittery rose gold that easily blends out into what I can only describe as an ideal highlighter. It looks lovely, and while upon a single application it can appear delicate and lightweight (as it is a liquid product), it can pack on into a dramatic glitter – and you all know how I feel about sparkles.

www.maybelline.co.il

Best Application: Adah Lazorgan Summer Shimmer Stick

7 gr. | NIS 119

Something lovely about smaller makeup brands is that you get some very direct product branding. This highlighter stick does not leave any room for questioning. You open, you smudge, you blend, c’est tout! The tint is light and angelic, and I will be sure to use it this holiday season. Also, it is a sizable makeup stick, so this stuff is going to last forever – though don’t forget cosmetics expire, folks! Do as I say, not as I do.

Best Budget: Sacara Highlighting Shimmer

10/17 gr. | NIS 25/30

Sacara keeps raising the bar for all the other budget cosmetics brands. The pigment on this highlighter – or rather, highlighters, as it is available in two sizes – is intense. The larger one comes with five different shades, split up into little pizza-slice-like sections on a single palette; while the smaller size has a single beautiful shade. It is so good, that it gives high-end brands a run for their money.

www.sacara.co.il

Best Bang-for-Your-Buck: Adah Lazorgan Shimmer Powder

17 gr. | NIS 129

I was pessimistic about this product at first, I’ve got to be honest. A highlighter made with loose, rather than pressed powder sounds clunky, uncomfortable, and impractical. However, it works like a finely tuned guitar! The powder’s looseness is also reflected in the pigment, which is ideal. You can build it up from natural to glamorous, and you’re going to have a product that will last a long time, since it is impressive in size.

www.adahlazorgan.co.il

Best Shade Options: Maybelline New York Facestudio Master Strobing Stick

9 gr. | NIS 35

This stick highlighter has been a go-to of mine since 2019, and honestly, I have zero regrets to this day (though perhaps it’s time for me to replace my old stick with a new one). This golden highlighter is gorgeous in appearance, allowing for a delicate layer or creating a crazy vibrant glow when built up. Plus, the shades are warm – perfect for anyone wanting to glow with sun-kissed bliss.

www.maybelline.co.il