Ramada Olivié Nazareth embraces the holiday spirit

As the Christmas celebrations at the Ramada Olivié Hotel in Nazareth reach their peak this week, families have been reveling in the festive spirit that has filled the hotel since December 18.

This year’s festivities hold special significance, coinciding with a recent Israel-Lebanon ceasefire that has brought a renewed sense of hope and unity to the city’s Christian community.

The Ramada Olivié Hotel is beautifully decorated inside and out. The lobby features a large Christmas tree surrounded by vibrant gift boxes and whimsical characters, including playful dwarfs. A dedicated Santa photo corner enhances the festive spirit. The restaurants are adorned with sparkling decorations, adding to the hotel’s overall charm.

Throughout this joyous week, guests have enjoyed a delightful array of activities for all ages, including a special meet-and-greet with Santa Claus at the Christmas Boutique, cookie decorating, face painting, soap making, and art workshops, immersing everyone in an atmosphere of light, laughter, and cultural experiences.

The holiday experience at the Ramada Olivié Hotel offers an opportunity for a relaxing family vacation. Guests can enjoy a heated indoor pool and a full spa with various treatments and facilities, including saunas, a jacuzzi, and a gym. On Hanukkah and during weekends, the hotel organizes activities such as city tours, a kanafeh-making workshop, belly-dancing performance, and more.

A powerful culinary experience

Ramada places a strong emphasis on culinary experiences, led by the hotel’s chef, Rami Aboleil, showcasing the flavors of Nazareth at three restaurants. The Zaafran dining room offers an extensive buffet-style breakfast and dinner. The Sultana rooftop bar provides stunning views and a lively atmosphere, serving fresh salads, grilled meats, and refreshing cocktails.

Lastly, Locanda specializes in Nazareth-Galilee cuisine made from locally sourced ingredients, including dishes like Arabian-style stews and fresh seafood. A special holiday menu features a variety of festive dishes in vibrant holiday colors, such as salads, ceviche, and pizza. Please note that the dining options are not kosher.

Unfortunately, this year, it has been announced that the much-anticipated Christmas parade will not take place, disappointing many who look forward to this beloved tradition. However, the spirit of the season is still present in the city with Christmas trees, decorations, and Christmas markets, particularly in shops and malls.

A HanuChristmas market will be held in the Old City from December 27-29. A holiday fair will also be held at the Ofer Nof Hagalil mall in the afternoons of December 22-24, and the Big Fashion Mall hosts a Christmas market and many holiday events every day throughout December.

Ramada Olivié Hotel is ideally situated for easy access to the main attractions of Nazareth, including its historic churches and famous market. Just a short drive away, guests can explore the renowned Church of the Annunciation, Church of St. Joseph, Mary's Well, and the Greek Catholic Church, among others.

Additionally, the bustling Nazareth Market, filled with local crafts, spices, and delicious street food, provides an authentic experience perfect for exploration and shopping. It’s a great way to enjoy the season without flying abroad while supporting local businesses.

Ramada Olivié, 29 Derech Zionion, Nof Hagalil, (04) 887-8888, ramadanazareth.com.